France 4-6 England player ratings: Bukayo Saka scores perfect 10 in 6-4 World Cup thriller as Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise makes history

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 Jul 2026 01:37 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 01:43

After the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup final, England and France met in Miami with the consolation of a third-place finish at stake.

Thomas Tuchel's side were looking to end their campaign on a positive note after a semi-final defeat to Argentina, while Didier Deschamps took charge of France for the final time following Les Bleus' loss to Spain.

Few expected the bronze-medal playoff to produce one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament, but England eventually emerged with a thrilling 6-4 victory. Bukayo Saka starred with a hat-trick, while Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also found the net in a remarkable 10-goal contest.

France mounted an impressive second-half comeback through Kylian Mbappe's brace, along with goals from Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele, but England held firm to secure their first-ever third-place finish at a World Cup. The result also marked the end of Deschamps' 14-year spell in charge of the French national team.

The victory ensured England finished their 2026 World Cup campaign on a high, while France were left to reflect on a tournament that ended just short of another appearance in the final.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the FIFA World Cup playoff match.

France player ratings vs. England: Mbappe, Olise make Wold Cup history

© Iconsport / PA Images

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan - 3/10

A solid World Cup campaign ended with Maignan conceding six goals against England. He could have done better with some of them, but he was badly let down by his defence, especially in the first half.

DEFENCE

Malo Gusto - 4/10

The Chelsea right-back was part of a very poor French defence, allowing England's attackers too much time and space in the first half. He capped off a disastrous evening by conceding a late penalty, allowing England to put the result beyond doubt.

Ibrahima Konate - 2/10

A first start at this World Cup could hardly have gone any worse for Konate. The new Real Madrid defender failed to organise the back line and was substituted at half time.

Maxence Lacroix - 4/10

Stepping in for William Saliba, Lacroix endured a difficult first half but improved after the break when partnered alongside Dayot Upamecano.

Theo Hernandez - 2/10

A poor display from the experienced full-back, who repeatedly failed to track Bukayo Saka's runs down the flank, proving costly for France.

MIDFIELD

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Was overrun by England's midfield trio of Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers before producing a much-improved display after the restart.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 5/10

Not his best performance for France, although he looked more composed during the second half.

Rayan Cherki - 2/10

A night to forget for the Manchester City playmaker. He was careless in possession, failed to track runners and offered little creativity before being withdrawn at half time.

ATTACK

Desire Doue - 2/10

A disappointing performance from the PSG attacker, who was replaced at the interval.

Struggled during the opening period but improved after the break alongside more familiar teammates. He broke Pele's World Cup assist record before setting a new benchmark with his second assist for Mbappe. He could also have scored but lacked composure in front of goal.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

After a frustrating first half, Mbappe inspired France's attempt to recover from four goals down. The captain scored twice and assisted Bradley Barcola, while also becoming the outright top scorer in World Cup history with his 22nd tournament goal, moving ahead of Lionel Messi.

SUBSTITUTES

Dayot Upamecano - 5/10

France looked far more organised after his introduction. He brought authority to the defence and helped his side build sustained pressure.

Lucas Digne - 5/10

Defended well and offered a useful attacking outlet with several overlapping runs.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

The Ballon d'Or winner made a positive impact from the bench and capped his cameo with a late goal.

Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Continued his impressive form by causing problems with his pace, trickery and composure before scoring France's second goal.

Jules Kounde - N/A

Came on for Gusto in the 90th minute.

England player ratings vs. France: A perfect night for Saka with World Cup hat-trick

© Iconsport / PA Images

GOALKEEPER

Dean Henderson - 4/10

Enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon after being handed his first start of the tournament by Thomas Tuchel. Made several comfortable saves but could do little to prevent France's four goals.

DEFENCE

Jarrel Quansah - 5/10

Produced a solid first half but found Bradley Barcola much more difficult to contain after the break before leaving with a suspected injury.

Ezri Konsa - 6.5/10

A commanding display at the heart of the defence and took his goal well from Declan Rice's corner.

Marc Guehi - 5/10

Another generally solid performance, although conceding four goals inevitably takes some shine off the defensive display.

Djed Spence - 6/10

One of England's standout performers throughout the World Cup. Constantly threatened down the left with his pace and dribbling and won the late penalty that completed Saka's hat-trick.

MIDFIELD

Declan Rice - 7/10

Captained England superbly in Harry Kane's absence. Opened the scoring inside three minutes with a superb strike before delivering the corner that Konsa headed home.

Eberechi Eze - 6/10

A composed performance in midfield and supplied the assist for Saka's second goal.

Morgan Rogers - 5.5/10

Worked hard throughout but never quite produced the decisive attacking moments expected of him.

ATTACK

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Another impressive display. His composure under pressure allowed him to set up Saka for England's third goal.

Bukayo Saka - 10/10

England have missed a fully fit Bukayo Saka throughout much of this tournament, and this performance was a reminder of his world-class ability. The Arsenal winger produced a stunning hat-trick to earn Player of the Match honours and inspire England to third place.

Ivan Toney - 5/10

The quietest member of England's attack and was replaced by Ollie Watkins during the second half.

SUBSTITUTES

Ollie Watkins - 4/10

Replaced Toney but received limited service. Kept possession well when involved.

Elliot Anderson - 4/10

Came on with 10 minutes remaining to help England see out the victory.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

Needed only a brief cameo to make his mark, scoring despite entering the match late.

Reece James - 3/10

Replaced the injured Quansah late in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah - N/A

Made his World Cup debut in the 90th minute, replacing Guehi.

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