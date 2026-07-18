Spain vs Argentina: Lionel Scaloni weighing up 'two changes' to World Cup final lineup

By Ben Sully | 19 Jul 2026 00:55

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is reportedly considering two possible changes for Sunday's 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

La Albiceleste are set to feature in the World Cup final for the third time in the past four tournaments after battling their way through the knockout rounds.

A win on Sunday would see them become the first team to retain the prestigious trophy since Brazil in 1962.

With Spain standing in the way of that objective, Scaloni will be desperate to get his team selection right to give his players the best possible chance of success in the final.

© Imago / Grzegorz Wajda / Ball Raw Images

Molina, Montiel battling for right-back spot

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the Argentina head coach is weighing up two possible changes ahead of the showpiece event.

One of those potential alterations could take place at right-back, with Nahuel Molina battling to retain his place ahead of Gonzalo Montiel.

Molina has started each of Argentina's four knockout matches, although he has been withdrawn in all four of those appearances.

Montiel, meanwhile, started two of Argentina's three group games, but he has had to settle for minutes off the bench throughout the knockout rounds.

While there may be uncertainty surrounding the right-back spot, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico are expected to fill the other three spots in the backline.

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Scaloni considering De Paul recall

Scaloni is also deliberating about a possible alteration in the middle of the park, with De Paul said to be battling for a starting berth.

The Inter Miami midfielder is in contention for a recall after being replaced by Giuliano Simeone in Wednesday's starting lineup for the 2-1 semi-final win over England.

While De Paul does not carry the same attacking threat as Simeone, he may be able to add control in what will be a fierce midfield battle against Spain's pairing of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz.

The report about Scaloni's two possible changes suggests that the lineup will not be confirmed until midday on Sunday.