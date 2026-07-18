World Cup final: Lamine Yamal pursues record as Lionel Messi reflects on famous photo

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jul 2026 00:01

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch ahead of Sunday's monumental World Cup final clash between reigning champions Argentina and Spain.

The showpiece event in North America marks a highly anticipated showdown between two generations of footballing greatness.

Both nations took part in a star-studded media event in New York on Friday evening to preview the historic final encounter.

The high-profile gathering featured an array of global sporting icons including NFL legend Tom Brady, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and NBA star Kevin Durant.

However, the primary focus quickly shifted toward an extraordinary historical connection between the two talismanic figures set to collide on the pitch.

Messi reacts to prophetic Yamal baby photo

© Imago / SOPA Images

Argentina captain Lionel Messi expressed his disbelief over a legendary 2007 charity photograph featuring himself and an infant Lamine Yamal.

The incredible picture resurfaced ahead of the final, showcasing a then 20-year-old Messi holding the current Spanish sensation when he was just five months old.

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real.



More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot.



Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

Speaking during a lively news conference, Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady labelled the iconic imagery as deeply prophetic given their impending battle.

Messi admitted the coincidence was entirely crazy as the two Barcelona figures prepare to compete for the ultimate international prize on Sunday.

"That photo is incredible," said the Argentina captain via BBC Sport. The fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."

The 39-year-old talisman was quick to praise his teenage counterpart, who inherited his famous number 10 shirt at the Nou Camp after debuting at 15.

Yamal chases historic double against legendary Argentina outfit

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Having already inspired his country to Euro 2024 glory, the 19-year-old prodigy could become the youngest player in football history to win both major international tournaments.

Messi acknowledged that the dangerous winger is currently one of the best players in the world but vowed that La Albiceleste would do everything possible to nullify his threat.

The tactical battle on the touchline also carries significant sentiment, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni sharing a warm embrace with his former UEFA Pro licence instructor Luis de la Fuente.