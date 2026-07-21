Germany the overwhelming choice as World Cup 2026 biggest disappointments in Sports Mole's Reader Awards

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 11:45

Germany - one of the pre-2026 World Cup favourites - have been named as the biggest disappointment of the tournament in the Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

Despite Julian Nagelsmann dividing opinion to a certain degree, many had tipped the 2014 winners to go deep into the competition.

However, despite commencing the tournament with a 7-1 victory over Curacao, their campaign began to unravel with a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group-stage fixture.

Their under-performance continued in the last 32, Germany being taken to penalties by Paraguay courtesy of a 1-1 draw before they lost a shootout on the World Cup stage for the first time in their history.

Jurgen Klopp will succeed Nagelsmann as Germany manager, the change of direction emphasising the upheaval that the nation's football association feel is required.

As many as 22% voted for Brazil - who lost to Norway in the last 16 - to ensure that nations with nine Jules Rimet trophies between them make up almost two thirds of the votes.

Although France suffered a surprise semi-final exit to eventual champions Spain, it is Turkey - who failed to come through a group with United States, Australia and Paraguay - that pick up the bronze medal in this category.