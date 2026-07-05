When Jurgen Klopp could take charge of first Germany game after ‘accepting’ manager role

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jul 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 18:44

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly on the verge of replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Germany’s new national team head coach.

Nagelsmann officially departed his role on Friday following Germany’s shock World Cup 2026 exit against Paraguay in the last 32, losing 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

The 38-year-old expressed his pain and disappointment in an emotional farewell statement, while DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and sporting director Rudi Voller paid tribute to the “excellent coach”.

Klopp was immediately identified as the primary managerial target by the German Football Association, despite his current role as head of global soccer for Red Bull Group.

The 59-year-old allegedly has a special exit clause in his contract with Red Bull Group that allows him to take the Germany job.

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Klopp finalising terms to become new Germany head coach

More than two years after leaving his role as Liverpool boss, Klopp has now accepted the offer to become Germany’s new head coach on a long-term contract, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A separate report from Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that the DFB and chiefs of Red Bull Group held talks over Klopp’s position on Saturday and the first direct meeting between a DFB delegation, Klopp and his agent Marc Kosicke is planned in New York next week.

Plettenberg adds that no agreement between the DFB and Red Bull has yet been reached over Klopp’s exit, but talks are ongoing, with Red Bull shareholders said to be pushing for a compensation fee.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp will sign a contract that runs until 2028, when the next European Championship tournament takes place, or until the 2030 World Cup.

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Klopp’s Germany managerial debut set for September

Earlier this week Klopp admitted in an interview that while the timing of Germany’s managerial change is "not perfect", he is "recharged" and ready to take the national team job following Nagelsmann's exit.

"Yes, Julian resigned, and the DFB is working on a succession plan and over the course of these deliberations, they have reached out to me,” Klopp told Magenta.

"The timing, even now, is not perfect because I am currently under contract with Red Bull, but it is still better than it has ever been.

“When I stopped at Liverpool, I lacked the energy for even one more year with the club, and I'm more than recharged now."

Should Klopp be confirmed as Germany’s new boss, his first game in charge would be away against the Netherlands in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League on September 24.

The Netherlands are also on the lookout for a new head coach following the departure of Ronald Koeman, who was also unable to steer the national team beyond the last 32 at the World Cup.

Klopp would then experience his first game on home soil with the national team three days later against Greece for matchday two of the Nations League.