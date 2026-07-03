“It truly pains me”: Julian Nagelsmann releases statement as Germany departure is confirmed after World Cup exit

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Jul 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:35

Germany have officially confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann will leave his role as head coach of the national team.

The 38-year-old held talks with officials from the German Football Association on Thursday following their shock World Cup 2026 exit against Paraguay in the last 32, losing 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Those discussions have resulted in Nagelsmann requesting to be relieved of his duties, which has now been granted by the shareholders' representatives and the supervisory board.

Nagelsmann was due to see his Germany contract expire in the summer of 2028, seeing him through the next European Championship tournament, but his contract has now been terminated.

A statement from DFB President Bernd Neuendorf read: “The German Football Association expressly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since September 2023.

"He is characterised by a high level of commitment and extraordinary ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely responsible and sincere person whom we all value."

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

Sporting director Rudi Voller added: "After the disappointing World Cup exit for everyone, Julian's decision deserves our respect.

“Because he's taking responsibility where he'd like to continue shaping things, and putting the national team as a whole above himself.

“Of course, we all would have liked a different outcome to the tournament and a more convincing performance from our team.

“But Julian is and remains an excellent coach, and I'm convinced he'll continue on his successful path. I'm sincerely grateful to Julian for the trusting and friendly cooperation."

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann himself has released a statement following his exit, expressing his pain and disappointment for letting the German people down.

Nagelsmann: “You deserved so much more”

"I've done a lot of thinking in the days since our elimination and have consulted with trusted individuals both personally and within the federation,” said Nagelsmann.

“The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the team's success.

“After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start. I want to thank my coaching staff, the support team, and everyone at the federation who supported us, especially the players with whom I had the privilege of working.

“A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times.

“It truly pains me that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more memorable nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved so much more!"

Nagelsmann leaves his role as Germany boss with a record of 23 wins, seven draws and seven defeats from 37 games across all competitions, with two wins and one loss in the group stage at this summer's World Cup followed by their last-32 exit on penalties to Paraguay.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Klopp the frontrunner to replace Nagelsmann as Germany manager

It has widely been reported that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘ready’ to replace Nagelsmann as Germany’s new manager.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Klopp would be open to considering return to management if German Federation decide to call him, as he is ‘keen on the project’.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Klopp’s sensational appointment as Germany boss is ‘closer than ever’.

Klopp is currently head of global soccer for Red Bull Group, but it is understood that his current contract includes a special exit clause for the Germany job.

The 59-yearo-old previously spent almost nine years in charge of Liverpool where he won 60.9% of his 491 games in charge, lifting eight trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.