Jurgen Klopp latest: Former Liverpool boss addresses Germany "agreement" after Julian Nagelsmann resigns following World Cup

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 01:05

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has an agreement with Red Bull that would allow him to leave and become Germany head coach.

The 2026 World Cup has ended, and Spain have been crowned champions after winning 1-0 in the final, but there are a number of nations that have been left disappointed.

Julian Nagelsmann entered the tournament as Germany boss, but he resigned after the country were dumped out of the World Cup by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

Speaking to Magenta TV, Klopp confirmed he had an agreement with Red Bull to allow him to become Germany manager, saying: "I’ve reached an agreement with Red Bull, a very generous arrangement. So there’s nothing really standing in the way anymore.

"Everything is heading in the right direction. After the final, we’ll fly back and aim to get everything sorted as quickly as possible.”

Klopp is currently Red Bull's Head of Global Football, and before he can take up his role as Germany manager, he will need to leave his current post.

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Jurgen Klopp as Germany boss: What should we expect?

Klopp has experienced considerable success in domestic football, winning a number of titles with both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund despite facing teams in the Premier League and Bundesliga with more quality and resources.

That could be key ahead of Euro 2028 considering Germany will have to get the better of England, Spain and France if they are to win the competition.

JURGEN KLOPP'S MAJOR HONOURS 1x Premier League 1x Champions League 2x Bundesliga 1x DFB-Pokal 1x FA Cup 2x EFL Cup 1x UEFA Super Cup 1x FIFA Club World Cup

The 59-year-old has also shown that he is a knockout specialist, reaching the Champions League final four times, though he only managed to win it once.

Klopp's squad selections will be fascinating given his preference for high-intensity football, and it would not be surprising if star names were left out of his teams in favour of more physical profiles.

© Iconsport / Alexander Trienitz / PictureAlliance

Is Jurgen Klopp the worst possible news for England and Thomas Tuchel?

Klopp's first chance to win major silverware for Germany will come in two years, when England co-host Euro 2028 alongside the Republic of Ireland.

Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel guided his team to third place at World Cup 2026, and many will expect him to lead the country to glory at a home tournament.

However, the impending appointment of Klopp means he will have to contend with another elite manager, and the expected appointment of Zinedine Zidane as France boss means Tuchel will have significant hurdles to overcome if he is to end his contract as England manager on a high.

There is also the added challenge of having to defeat World Cup champions Spain, who look set to improve even further over the coming years.