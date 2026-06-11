Australia vs. Turkey: Predicted XI for Socceroos in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 19:26

Australia are expected to have Mohamed Toure at the tip of their attack for their opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Turkey.

The 22-year-old scored 10 times in 12 appearances for Norwich City in the second half of last season following his arrival from Danish football during the January transfer window.

Toure has two goals in 10 caps for Australia and is set to lead the line in this match.

There is also set to be a spot in the starting side for Mathew Leckie, who has scored once and registered one assist in 10 World Cup appearances, so he will bring huge experience to the side, especially at this level of football.

Mathew Ryan is expected to move onto 105 caps in this match, while there should be a spot in the middle of the back four for Harry Souttar.

Connor Metcalfe is set to feature in midfield, while there should also be a spot for 33-year-old Jackson Irvine, who has scored 14 times for the Socceroos.

Aiden O'Neill is also likely to operate in midfield for Australia against Turkey.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metcalfe, Irvine, O'Neill, Leckie; Toure

> Click here to see how Turkey could line up against Australia