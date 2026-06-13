Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'speaks' to target with 51 goals, assists in 2025-26

By Darren Plant | 13 Jun 2026 12:45

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has allegedly held discussions with Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis.

Despite winning the Premier League title, the Gunners are expected to make several additions during the summer transfer window.

At least one - maybe two - new fresh faces for the final third are likely to arrive at the Emirates Stadium, that arguably the area of the pitch where the Gunners must improve the most.

With Leandro Trossard being linked with a transfer away from North London, acquiring a new left winger could be the top of Arteta's priority list.

According to Greek journalist Dimitris Manakos, Tzolis appears to be Arteta's chose replacement for the Belgium international.

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Tzolis eager for Arsenal transfer

The report alleges that talks have already taken place between Arteta and the Greece international.

Manakos claims that the chances of the transfer being finalised, for an unspecified fee, are "very high".

That is despite the 24-year-old still having four years remaining on his contract with the Belgian giants.

Tzolis enjoyed an incredible 2025-26, contributing 22 goals and 29 assists from his 52 appearances in all competitions.

He is no stranger to English football after a stint with Norwich City between the summer of 2021 and January 2023, chipping in with just three goals and two assists from 30 appearances.

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Is Tzolis the kind of signing that Arsenal need?

As Premier League champions and Champions League runners-up, there is an argument that Arsenal should be aiming higher in the transfer market.

At the same time, Tzolis's career is on an upward trajectory and he is now a 34-cap Greece international with nine goals to his name.

Arteta will also appreciate Tzolis's versatility. In many ways, he is a younger version of Trossard, albeit one that is yet to prove himself on the biggest stage.

That said, a return of three goals and four assists from 21 Champions League appearances is a respectable return for a club of the size of Club Brugge.