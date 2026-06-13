Arsenal transfer news: Why the Premier League champions face a £65m winger 'battle'

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jun 2026 01:14 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 01:16

Premier League champions Arsenal are believed to be weighing up a summer move for Real Sociedad star Ander Barrenetxea.

The newly-crowned champions are now shifting their attention toward reinforcing their squad depth to sustain their domestic dominance next term.

Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly want to invest heavily in wide attacking areas during the summer transfer window.

This recruitment push has been accelerated due to growing uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of several key forwards at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 'monitor' Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

According to SunSport, Arsenal are looking to sign Barrenetxea, who scored four goals and assisted five across 30 league appearances last season.

The dynamic attacker also scored the opening goal to help his boyhood club overcome Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final in April.

However, a severe late-season injury ultimately shattered his dreams of representing Spain at the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The La Liga side remain completely determined to retain his services, and will reportedly only let him go if they receive an offer around £65m.

Winger rotation reshapes Arteta attacking options at Emirates

© Imago

The potential pursuit of Barrenetxea forms part of a wider plan to prepare for the high-profile exit of Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli is entering the final year of his current contract and is heavily expected to secure a lucrative switch to continental Europe.

Arsenal are also understood to be keeping close tabs on alternative elite targets including Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Furthermore, experienced attacker Leandro Trossard and forward Gabriel Jesus could also depart the club as part of a significant squad refresh this summer.