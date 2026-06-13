Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 12:41 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 12:43

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will kick off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Miami, USA on Sunday.

The two nations are competing in Group H this summer alongside Spain and Cape Verde.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating match.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Saudi Arabia wins: 1

Draws: 1

Uruguay wins: 1

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have locked horns on three previous occasions, and both have posted one win, while there has also been one draw.

The first-ever match between the two sides was a friendly back in March 2002, with Saudi Arabia recording a 3-2 victory over the South American nation.

The pair then met in another friendly in October 2014, with the score finishing 1-1.

The only competitive meeting between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay came in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, with the latter securing all three points courtesy of a 1-0 success - Luis Suarez was the goalscorer for La Celeste.

Previous meetings

Jun 20, 2018: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup)

Oct 10, 2014: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (international friendly)

Mar 27, 2002: Saudi Arabia 3-2 Uruguay (international friendly)