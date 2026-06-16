Switzerland lineup vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted XI for World Cup clash as Yakin weighs up attacking changes

By Freddie Cotton | 16 Jun 2026 14:27

Switzerland will face Bosnia-Herzegovina at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening in their second match of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

In their opening fixture, Murat Yakin's side took an early lead against Qatar through a Breel Embolo penalty and controlled the remainder of the match, crafting multiple great goalscoring chances.

However, Schweizer Nati were made to pay for not taking their opportunities as Miro Muheim turned the ball into his own net deep into added time meaning the points were shared.

With the fixture between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina also ending 1-1, it remains all to play for in Group B, with victory for any side in their second match extremely likely to earn them qualification to the knockout stages.

Despite a disappointing first game, Switzerland will be happy that they picked up no injuries against Qatar, meaning they are likely to field a similar side against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday.

Yakin is almost certain to maintain his familiar core, with Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka and Embolo maintaining the spine of the team.

Both Ricardo Rodriguez and former Chelsea defender Denis Zakaria performed well on either side of the back four, making it very likely that they keep their places in the starting lineup too.

However, it would be no surprise if Schweizer Nati saw some changes in attack, with Leeds United's Noah Okafor and Freiburg's Johan Manzambi only making the bench on Saturday.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi