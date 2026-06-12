Preview: Netherlands vs Japan - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 16:59

Finally getting under way at World Cup 2026, the Netherlands and Japan will start their Group F campaign by meeting in Dallas on Sunday evening.

In a group also featuring Sweden and Tunisia, both sides are seeking a top-two finish, which will guarantee progress through to the knockout phase.

Match preview

After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024 - plus the quarters of both the most recent World Cup and UEFA Nations League - the Netherlands are now aiming to go further and secure an elusive global title.

Set for their 12th appearance at FIFA's top tournament, no other nation has finished runner-up as often without winning the trophy, following final defeats in 1974, 1978 and then 2010.

Getting into the knockout rounds will be their first task, and history suggests they should emerge safely from Group F: Oranje are unbeaten in 16 World Cup group matches dating back to 1994.

That year, Ronald Koeman captained the Dutch side at a sweltering US-based finals, and he now leads his country into another North American World Cup as head coach.

Following an unconvincing qualification campaign, where they just scraped past Poland, Oranje's recent farewell fixture finished in defeat at De Kuip, as Algeria ended their 10-match unbeaten streak.

Then, they travelled to New York for a low-key practice match against Uzbekistan, behind closed doors at Icahn Stadium.

Only a pair of Cody Gakpo penalties saw off the first-time finalists - with the latter arriving deep into stoppage time - so Koeman will hope for a more fluent performance on Sunday.

© Imago / IPS

A dominant force in Asia, Japan are heading into their eighth consecutive World Cup; however, they have never progressed beyond the last 16 - even on home turf in 2002.

Ranked 18th in the world - just 10 places below their opening opponents - Hajime Moriyasu's side arrive in a superb vein of form, having won six straight friendlies.

Beating Brazil and England along the way, Samurai Blue have built some serious momentum, after striding through the World Cup qualifiers in style.

Plundering 54 goals, Japan scored more than any other nation in AFC qualifying and were the first team to join the three tournament co-hosts.

Furthermore, they conceded only three times in the process, underlining the structure and cohesion that has raised hopes of a deep run this summer.

Japan excelled against elite European opposition at Qatar 2022, beating both Germany and Spain in the group stage before drawing with Croatia and suffering a particularly cruel exit on penalties.

Now, they will meet the Netherlands at a World Cup finals for just the second time, following a 1-0 defeat in 2010.

Netherlands form (all competitions):

D W W D L W

Japan form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / MTB Photo/Alamy Live News

First-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen sustained a hip injury in the Netherlands' final World Cup warm-up, leaving Koeman with a big call to make this weekend.

If required, Bayer Leverkusen stopper Mark Flekken would most likely replace him, while Robin Roefs is another able deputy.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was previously forced to withdraw, while ACL victim Jerdy Schouten had already been joined on the sidelines by Matthijs de Ligt and key creator Xavi Simons.

Of those who are available, two men will vie to feature up front. All-time top scorer Memphis Depay racked up 12 goal involvements in qualifying, but Donyell Malen's red-hot form for Roma has thrust him into contention.

Japan's most notable absentee is captain Wataru Endo, who announced his retirement from international football after failing to recover from a foot injury; livewire winger Kaoru Mitoma was also forced to miss out.

Without the latter, Moriyasu should turn to Take Kubo and Junya Ito as supporting forwards behind lone striker Ayase Ueda; combined, the trio recorded 33 goal involvements in qualifying.

Set for a place on the bench, 39-year-old full-back Yuto Nagatomo could become the first Asian player to appear at five World Cups.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

Japan possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; J. Ito, Kubo; Ueda

We say: Netherlands 2-2 Japan

To date, Japan have never beaten the Netherlands, who last lost a World Cup opener in 1938 - yet this may be their best chance.

Oranje may feature higher up Sports Mole's World Cup 2026 betting guide, but Samurai Blue are a slick attacking unit and should at least claim one point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.