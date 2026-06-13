Spain vs. Cape Verde: Predicted La Roja XI including Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams decisions

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 15:21 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 15:24

Spain are unlikely to have either Nico Williams or Lamine Yamal in their starting team for Monday's 2026 World Cup contest against Cape Verde.

Both Williams and Yamal have returned to training after hamstring issues, but the pair are not expected to be risked from the start against Cape Verde, with minutes off the bench in the second half of the contest instead potentially on the cards.

Victor Munoz is dealing with muscular overload, meanwhile, and is seen as another doubt.

Ferran Torres and Alex Baena could be the players to benefit in the final third of the field, with the duo potentially starting on Monday.

Pedro Porro is likely to be given the nod at right-back for La Roja, while Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Pedri are in line to feature as the midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Mikel Oyarzabal has 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for Spain and will be the country's starting striker at this summer's competition.

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella is likely to be given the nod over Alex Grimaldo at left-back.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; F Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena

> Click here to see how Cape Verde could line up against Spain