Spain vs. Cape Verde: Predicted XI for Blue Sharks in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 15:22

Cape Verde will be looking to star player Ryan Mendes for inspiration in their 2026 World Cup opener against tournament favourites Spain on Monday.

Mendes is the country's all-time top goalscorer with 22, while he has also made the most appearances for the national team (97) during a brilliant career.

The 36-year-old is set to operate in an attacking area for Cape Verde, as the Blue Sharks prepare to play their first-ever match at the finals of a World Cup.

Elsewhere, Villarreal's Logan Costa is a standout name at the back, while Shamrock Rovers defender Pico is also set to feature from the first whistle.

Kevin Pina of Krasnodar and Casa Pia's Dailon Livramento are also set to be in the XI.

Meanwhile, Yannick Semedo is in line to win his 12th cap for Cape Verde in midfield.

Vozinha brings huge experience to the national team, with the 40-year-old goalkeeper turning out for the Blue Sharks on 90 occasions.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Dailon

> Click here to see how Spain could line up against Cape Verde