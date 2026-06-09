Arsenal transfer news: Gunners have 'made calls' for £100m Newcastle star amid Man Utd, Man City transfer links

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jun 2026 17:57

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his Premier League-winning squad.

Fresh from ending their 22-year wait for the title, the Gunners are not expected to stand still in the transfer market, and reinforcing the midfield remains one of the club's priorities ahead of next season.

Tonali enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign for Newcastle and has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest all-round midfielders, but speculation over his future continues amid suggestions that the Magpies may need to sanction player sales before embarking on a squad rebuild.

Sandro Tonali wanted by several top clubs

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have made contact in recent days regarding Tonali and are firmly in the race for the Italy international.

The transfer expert adds that Manchester City also admire the midfielder, although the Citizens continue to assess a number of alternatives, including Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest and are reportedly willing to pay between £70m and £80m for Tonali, although Newcastle are believed to value the midfielder closer to the £100m mark.

Romano claims that while Man Utd continue to monitor the situation, they are not actively pursuing a deal at present after reaching an agreement for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The overall financial package required to sign Tonali, including both the transfer fee and wages, is thought to have cooled the Red Devils' enthusiasm for a move.

Sandro Tonali would be a cracking signing for Arsenal

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Since arriving from AC Milan, Tonali has made 110 appearances for Newcastle and developed into one of the most complete midfielders in English football.

With Manchester City focusing on alternative targets and Manchester United appearing to prioritise other areas following the Ederson agreement, Arsenal may sense an opportunity to move into pole position.

Newcastle will understandably seek to maximise the value of one of their prized assets, particularly after already parting ways with Anthony Gordon, who moved to Barcelona.

Tonali remains one of the most coveted midfielders in the Premier League, and with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all exploring similar profiles, the battle for elite midfield talent could become one of the defining transfer stories of the summer.