England 1-0 New Zealand: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kane scores winner for Three Lions

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Jun 2026 22:58

England eased to a 1-0 victory against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up fixture on Saturday night.

The pace of the first half certainly a resembled a friendly, with England patiently probing throughout the 45 minutes before Harry Kane eventually flicked the Three Lions into the lead on the brink of half-time.

England fielded an entirely changed team after the break, while New Zealand made several changes throughout the second half, but neither side were able to add to the scoring as the Three Lions comfortably claimed a 1-0 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

England got what they wanted out of tonight's friendly clash with New Zealand, with Thomas Tuchel able to give 22 players valuable minutes ahead of the World Cup.

Aspects of the performance will have pleased the Three Lions manager, including periods of high pressing and quick passing play in attack, although there may be some concern over New Zealand's counter-attacks, particularly in the first half.

The tempo did drop for spells throughout both halves, despite the manager switching the entire team during the break, but that was to be expected given the conditions and the fact it was a friendly.

Tuchel will be hoping that tonight's match has helped his players become better acclimatised to the heat and humidity, as well as start building connections on the pitch ahead of the tournament starting.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will draw confidence from the narrow defeat to the Three Lions, although Darren Bazeley's side did offer little genuine attacking threat beyond a few sporadic counters in the first half.

ENGLAND VS. NEW ZEALAND HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. New Zealand (47th min, England 1-0 New Zealand)

HAD TO BE HIM ?



"And finally England's American adventure starts, and of course it's starts with a Harry Kane goal"



England enter the break ahead against the All Whites ?? pic.twitter.com/8AItHXthzV — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 6, 2026

Kane opens the scoring for England!

Marc Guehi feeds the ball out wide to Djed Spence on the left flank, the full-back cuts onto his right foot and swings a cross into the box.

Kane ghosts in behind his marker and flicks a header into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARCUS RASHFORD

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rashford proved to be England's biggest attacking threat against New Zealand, staking a strong claim to be the Three Lions' starting left-winger at the World Cup.

The forward created a superb five chances throughout the opening 45 minutes, while also having more touches (five) inside the opposition area than any other player.

Spence also impressed in the first half, including delivering a fine cross for Kane to head home what proved to be the winning goal for England.

ENGLAND VS. NEW ZEALAND MATCH STATS

Possession: England 72%-28% New Zealand

Shots: England 23-3 New Zealand

Shots on target: England 4-1 New Zealand

Corners: England 8-1 New Zealand

Fouls: England 10-13 New Zealand

BEST STATS

22 - @England have handed minutes to 22 different players against New Zealand.



This is the first time they have done so in any fixture since June 2004 against Iceland, a 6-1 win in their final warm up game before UEFA EURO 2004.



Loosener. pic.twitter.com/tt3tb1z9dS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2026

5 - At 17 years and 281 days, Rio Ngumoha is the fifth youngest player ever to debut for the England men's team, and the youngest since Jude Bellingham in November 2020 (17y 136d).



Starboy. https://t.co/0s13Z8KQXD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will continue their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Costa Rica on Wednesday, before getting their tournament underway against Croatia the following week.

Meanwhile, tonight's match brings an end to New Zealand's warm-up fixtures, with the countdown now on to their World Cup opener against Iran on June 16.