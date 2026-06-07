Preview: Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jun 2026 00:28

Senegal and Saudi Arabia face off at Toyota Field in Texas on Tuesday night in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

While the self-proclaimed ‘African champions’ lost their last tune-up game against the USA, the Lions of Teranga are undoubtedly in healthier shape than their Saudi counterparts ahead of this week’s encounter.

Match preview

Senegal have been stripped of the African title they impressively won against 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco on penalties, but while their case is currently pending a CAS verdict, the three-time AFCON finalists must quickly switch focus to the global showpiece.

Pape Thiaw’s men have had limited preparation time following the culmination of Europe’s major domestic divisions, with only official friendly matches lined up in this international window before the tournament gets underway.

The Lions of Teranga’s last fixture was far from promising, even if they only fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s troops.

Despite edging possession 53% to 47%, Senegal were outshot 17-7 by the 2026 World Cup co-hosts, who themselves had lost two on the spin against Belgium and Portugal while suffering 5-2 and 2-0 defeats.

With Tuesday’s meeting taking place seven days prior to their 2002 World Cup rematch against France on June 16, Thiaw’s men will hope to exploit a Saudi side carrying little to no momentum into the global tournament, where they will face Les Bleus, Norway and Iran in Group I.

© Iconsport

While Senegal’s most significant issue remains their distinct lack of match action following the European season, upheaval in the Arabian Falcons' camp leaves much to be desired.

Georgios Donis is in situ heading into the Green Falcons' seventh finals after 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 and 2022, but the former Greek midfielder was only appointed in April after Herve Renard's second stint ended abruptly.

Having been accused of holding talks with Ghana's FA, who dismissed Otto Addo during the March international break, subsequent losses against Egypt (4-0) and Serbia (2-1) meant that the two-time AFCON-winning manager was given the heave-ho in April.

As such, Donis has had precious little preparation time ahead of the global finals, a circumstance that does not augur well for the Asian side who face Uruguay, Spain and debutants Cape Verde in Group H.

The prospect of qualifying from their group already appeared daunting, despite the expanded tournament offering room for the best third-placed sides to advance; however, those chances look doubly difficult due to the managerial switch just two months prior to the competition's commencement.

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Senegal International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Despite playing for just an hour against the United States, Sadio Mane netted a brace in that defeat; however, the team's talisman is likely to be rested with the Lions' rematch against France just a week away.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye have not played competitive football since early April due to muscle injuries, and they are highly unlikely to be risked with June 16's fixture against Les Bleus looming large.

Thiaw may opt to blood a few fringe players on Tuesday, with Como's Assane Diao set to feature out wide, Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr expected to start at centre-back and West Ham United's El Hadji Malick Diouf likely to be involved from the off.

Donis may be new to the job, but he, like many of his predecessors, will rely heavily on Salem Al-Dawsari to provide most of Saudi Arabia’s goals.

Although Al-Dawsari has scored 27 times for his country, the 18-goal Saleh Al-Shehri and 15-goal Firas Al-Buraikan also carry genuine match-winning quality for the Green Falcons.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Boushal, Al-Amri, Altambakti, Kadesh; Mandash, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Ghannam; Al-Buruaikan, Juwayr

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Sarr, Diouf; P. Gueye, S. Ndiaye; Dieng, Diarra, Diao; C. Ndiaye

We say: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Senegal

Even if Senegal rotate heavily with one eye firmly fixed on their meeting with France, their overall quality and athleticism should still give them the upper hand against a Saudi side low on confidence.

The Green Falcons undoubtedly possess enough attacking talent to cause occasional problems, but their persistent instability at the back could ultimately prove costly.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.