Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 23:25

Reigning European champions Spain will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in Saturday's 2026 World Cup clash in Group H.

Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a surprise goalless draw by Cape Verde on matchday one, while Saudi Arabia played out a 1-1 scoreline in their opening against Uruguay.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the meeting between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

What time does Spain vs. Saudi Arabia kick off?

The Group H encounter will kick off at 12pm local time on Saturday, making it a 5pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Spain vs. Saudi Arabia being played?

The game will take place at the Atlanta Stadium, usually known as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home to the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United of MLS.

The venue has already hosted two games at this World Cup, Spain's goalless affair with Cape Verde and a 1-1 draw between the Czech Republic and South Africa.

How to watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's game will be available to watch on BBC One, with the build-up set to start at 4.30pm.

Online streaming

UK viewers can also watch the game online via the BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and games consoles.

Alternatively, you can watch the match via the BBC Sport website.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport and ITVX. Meanwhile, TikTok will also have highlights as part of their agreement with FIFA.

What is at stake for Spain and Saudi Arabia?

Spain need a strong performance after their attack failed to deliver in the opening game against a stubborn Cape Verde backline and an inspired goalkeeping performance from Vozinha.

La Roja are also looking to maintain their 100% record against Saudi Arabia, having won all three previous meetings, including a 1-0 in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia may view Sunday's fixture as something of a three hit after picking up a point in their opening game and viewing Cape Verde as their best chance of a win.

The Green Falcons are dreaming of reach the knockout rounds for the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

> Our full preview of Spain vs. Saudi Arabia can be found here