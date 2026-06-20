Team News: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Uruguay could be the next giants that Cape Verde take points from atthe 2026 World Cup when they clash on Sunday at Miami Stadium.
It would be foolish if Uruguay took victory against Cape Verde for granted after their opponents held Spain to a goalless stalemate last time out.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
URUGUAY vs. CAPE VERDE
URUGUAY
Out: None
Doubtful: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Jose Gimenez (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez
CAPE VERDE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral