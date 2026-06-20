Team News: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 23:00

Uruguay could be the next giants that Cape Verde take points from atthe 2026 World Cup when they clash on Sunday at Miami Stadium.

It would be foolish if Uruguay took victory against Cape Verde for granted after their opponents held Spain to a goalless stalemate last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

URUGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Jose Gimenez (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral