World Cup Gameweek 2
Uruguay
Jun 21, 2026 11.00pm
Miami Stadium
Cape Verde

Team News: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Uruguay vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Uruguay could be the next giants that Cape Verde take points from atthe 2026 World Cup when they clash on Sunday at Miami Stadium.

It would be foolish if Uruguay took victory against Cape Verde for granted after their opponents held Spain to a goalless stalemate last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

URUGUAY vs. CAPE VERDE

URUGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Jose Gimenez (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral

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