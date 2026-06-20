Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 13:11

Cape Verde will hope to produce another miraculous performance and beat Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday at Miami Stadium.

All four teams in Group H are level on one point, with Cape Verde holding Spain to a goalless stalemate in their opening match of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 0

Uruguay wins: 0

Draws: 0

Cape Verde wins: 0

Sunday's clash between the two will be their first ever meeting, with their encounter at the 2026 World Cup sure to be fascinating.

Cape Verde are a relatively new team on the international stage having first played a match in April 1978, though they lost 1-0 against Guinea in that game.

Opponents Uruguay are one of the powerhouses of international football having won two World Cups, but it should be noted that they last won the competition in 1950.

The South American side's most recent clash with a CAF team came in March 2026, when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Algeria in a friendly, with their prior encounter a 2-1 loss against Ivory Coast in March 2024.

Cape Verde were involved in a frantic match in March 2026 with Chile, the last CONCACAF opponent they played away from home, though they ultimately were beaten 4-2.

However, they managed to defeat Bermuda 3-0 in a friendly in June 2026, with that fixture good preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Previous meetings

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