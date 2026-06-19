Cape Verde lineup vs. Uruguay: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group H game as Vozinha hopes to perform more heroics

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 22:45

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will hope that he can marshal his side's backline once again and keep a clean sheet against Uruguay on Sunday at the 2026 World Cup.

The 40-year-old earned himself the adoration of millions when he kept Spain at bay on Monday, and he will be keen to repeat his heroics this weekend.

Vozinha will not be the only player responsible for keeping Uruguay at bay, and his job on Sunday will be made significantly easier if centre-backs Diney Borges and Roberto Lopes shield his goal.

Boss Bubista understandably deployed a defensive formation against Spain, so do not expect full-backs Steven Moreira and Sidny Lopes Cabral to be particularly adventurous this weekend either.

Kevin Lenini is the most likely candidate to start in the deepest of three midfield roles, but Laros Duarte and Jamiro Monteiro must also play at their best to help their side avoid defeat.

In the forward line, Dailon Livramento's inclusion as a striker is almost certain, and the centre-forward could be flanked by wide attackers Ryan Mendes and Jovane Cabral.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral

> Click here to see how Uruguay could line up against Cape Verde