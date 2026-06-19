Preview: Uruguay vs Cape Verde - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 22:29 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 22:34

Uruguay can take a significant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup if they get the better of Cape Verde on Sunday at Miami Stadium.

All four teams in Group H are level on one point, but Uruguay come into the weekend's clash in first place having drawn 1-1 with Saudi Arabia on June 15, whereas fourth-placed Cape Verde earned one of the greatest ever World Cup results by holding Spain to a goalless stalemate on Monday.

Match preview

Uruguay disappointed for most of the first half against Saudi Arabia, and it was concerning that all four of their shots inside the penalty area before the break came from set pieces.

Despite making two changes at the interval, Marcelo Bielsa's side still struggled to generate meaningful opportunities until the closing 10 minutes of the clash.

The prospect of being eliminated in the group stages should be considered slim given eight third-placed teams will qualify for the knockouts, but supporters may be fearful having witnessed their nation fail to advance to the knockouts at Qatar 2022.

Bielsa will be alarmed by his team's offensive output, especially as they have now scored one or fewer goals in seven of their last eight games.

La Celeste have in fact only netted 10 goals in their past nine group stage fixtures at the World Cup, but they have only conceded more than one goal in one of their eight most recent competitive matches.

Whether Uruguay can defy their recent history at the tournament remains to be seen, though the two-time World Cup winners will no doubt be seen as overwhelming favourites on Sunday, as shown in our World Cup betting guide.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Cape Verde's achievement against Spain should not be understated considering the historic nature of the World Cup debutant's draw, which featured the biggest ever ranking gap between opponents in a World Cup game that did not end in the higher-ranked side winning (2nd vs. 67th).

Goalkeeper Vozinha became a national hero overnight thanks to his heroics, with the 40-year-old making seven saves and three high claims to deny the Spanish.

Perhaps Tubaroes Azuis' defensive resilience should not have come as a surprise given they managed to keep seven clean sheets in their 10 tournament qualifiers.

Cape Verde's draw with Spain was the first time in four matches that they failed to win, and though two of their triumphs in that period came against 167th-ranked Bermuda and 75th-ranked Finland, they did beat 43rd-ranked Serbia 3-0 on May 31.

If head coach Bubista is to do the unthinkable and guide the team to the knockouts, then he will likely need to oversee at least one win from their two remaining group matches, so his side may need to register more than the six touches in the penalty area they managed against Spain when they face Uruguay on Sunday.

Uruguay World Cup form:

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Uruguay form (all competitions):

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Cape Verde World Cup form:

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Cape Verde form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte and striker Darwin Nunez found it difficult to make an impact against Saudi Arabia, with both subbed off, though it would be surprising if Bielsa dropped two of his star players.

If Nunez does start up front, he may be joined by Agustin Canobbio rather than Federico Vinas, who struggled to make much of an impact.

Ronald Araujo would have been an option to start in the heart of defence last time out, but the defender's injury before the start of the World Cup meant he missed his nation's opener, and he remains a doubt for Sunday's match.

Cape Verde shot-stopper Vozinha may need to produce more miracles on Sunday, but his job will be made easier if centre-backs Diney Borges and Roberto Lopes are at their best.

Number six Kevin Lenini was excellent when asked to screen his backline against Spain, and he is a certain inclusion in his side's XI once again, while fellow midfielders Laros Duarte and Jamiro Monteiro could retain their places.

Monteiro was unable to showcase his attacking talents in his side's opener, and since he will be needed in deeper areas, striker Dailon Livramento should expect most of his support to come from wingers Ryan Mendes and Jovane Cabral.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Borges, Lopes, S Cabral; Duarte, Lenini, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, J Cabral

We say: Uruguay 2-0 Cape Verde

Uruguay should be wary of taking victory for granted as they otherwise risk suffering one of their greatest ever embarrassments.

Cape Verde have captured the hearts of viewers at the 2026 World Cup, but while they displayed immense resilience against Spain, another miracle seems unlikely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.