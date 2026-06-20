Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Jun 2026 10:14

Uruguay and Cape Verde continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns later this weekend when they meet in Miami for their second group stage fixture.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were forced to come from behind to earn a point against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, while Cape Verde produced one of the greatest World Cup shocks in recent times by holding former champions Spain to a goalless draw.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the key details on how to follow the contest.

What time does Uruguay vs. Cape Verde kick off?

The World Cup fixture will kick off at 23:00 UK time on Sunday.

Where is Uruguay vs. Cape Verde being played?

The Group H clash will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The venue is home to NFL side the Miami Dolphins and has a capacity of just over 64,000 supporters.

How to watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde in the UK

TV channels

The match will be shown live on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer’s tournament are being broadcast free-to-air in the UK across BBC and ITV.

Online streaming

UK supporters can also stream the match live via BBC iPlayer, available across desktop, mobile, tablet and smart TV devices.

Highlights

Highlights will be available shortly after full time on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and across the broadcasters’ official X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time, TikTok will also carry highlights of every match at the tournament.

What is at stake for Uruguay and. Cape Verde?

All teams in Group H remain level on points after the opening round of fixtures, meaning this match could play a key role in deciding qualification for the knockout stages.

Despite a below-par display against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay currently sit top of the group and will be aiming to return to winning ways to ensure they improve on their 2022 World Cup campaign, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage in Qatar.

Cape Verde, ranked 63rd in the world, continue to defy expectations after earning a famous point on their World Cup debut.

Goalkeeper Vozinha has emerged as a national hero and internet sensation following his man-of-the-match display against Spain, where the 40-year-old produced seven saves to secure a historic result.

A win for either side would move them onto four points and leave them on the brink of qualification to the next round.

> Our full preview of Uruguay vs Cape Verde can be found here