Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde: Cape Verde's World Cup dream lives on after stunning fightback

By Alexis Pereira | 22 Jun 2026 01:30 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 01:30

Cape Verde produced another of the great stories of this World Cup on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with two-time world champions Uruguay at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami just days after holding title favourites Spain to a goalless draw on their tournament debut.

It was another display of Cape Verdean resilience, this time enriched by greater attacking quality. Kevin Pina opened the scoring with a stunning long-range free kick to record the African side's first-ever World Cup goal, before Uruguay turned the match around through Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio. Helio Varela then capitalised on a double defensive blunder by the South American side to restore parity.

In the closing stages, holding firm under sustained Uruguayan pressure, Cape Verde came agonisingly close to a victory that would have been historic. The final result owed much to the decisive role played by opposing goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde: How the game unfolded

The opening period was slow to ignite, with Fede Valverde's snatched effort when clean through on goal the best chance from either side before Pina's opener on 20 minutes. The game only regained its tempo late in the first half, with Uruguay's comeback arriving before Muslera made a crucial fingertip save to deny what would have been a 2-0 Cape Verde lead, clawing away a cross to the back post that would have found Gilson Benchimol.

Cabo Verde secure their second point in the #FIFAWorldCup! ? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2026

In the second half, Muslera and Mathias Olivera handed the initiative back to Cape Verde with another costly error, and the two-time champions almost found themselves behind. For the majority of the period, however, Cape Verde focused on defending their point against relentless Uruguayan attacks. They held on — a result fully deserved given the collective application they showed throughout.

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde: Bielsa's cross-heavy side exposed in Miami

Bielsa's sides are customarily associated with high-intensity, attacking football, with numerous players surging forward at pace. His Uruguay bring that pressing intensity, but in possession their attacking repertoire is severely limited and they resort to the simplest tool available: the cross.

In the opener against Saudi Arabia, the Celeste laboured to find a goal, eventually equalising just ten minutes from time — from a cross, naturally. SofaScore recorded 47 attempted deliveries into the box that evening.

The same approach was evident against Cape Verde. On 42 minutes, a Rodrigo Bentancur delivery struck the post, with the rebound falling for Araujo to convert. Then, in first-half stoppage time, another aerial ball was flicked on by the scorer of Uruguay's opener and Agustin Canobbio converted. The delivery count was more modest on this occasion — just 16 — but proved equally decisive. Beyond that avenue, Uruguay found precious few other means of creating danger.

Against Spain in the final group game, the context will be entirely different: the Celeste will see less of the ball but find more space on the counter-attack. The challenge is that Spain, who have already thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0, are among the tournament favourites and will need a win themselves to confirm top spot without relying on other results.

Muslera proves decisive in Cape Verde's fairy tale

Cape Verde have written a remarkable story and fielded a team that, through sheer determination, fully deserves everything they have earned at this World Cup. Against Uruguay on Sunday, however, nobody proved more influential than the opposing goalkeeper.

For the opening goal, Muslera set a wall of just two players — which parted — and was beaten by Pina's crisp, low free kick from the edge of the box. That one perhaps permits of an explanation. The equaliser does not.

Olivera's dreadful misplaced pass sent Helio Varela in on goal, and Muslera's decision to rush out only compounded the situation; the forward simply touched the ball past him and rolled it into an empty net.

Muslera had already gifted an inexplicable rebound from a header struck directly in front of him in the draw with Saudi Arabia. Against Spain — a side armed with enormous firepower having registered 49 shots across their first two matches — the erratic keeper looks set to face a severe examination.

As for Cape Verde, who meet Saudi Arabia in the final round, the dream of a historic first-ever qualification is very much alive. And everything their performances so far have suggested says it is a dream well within reach.