Uruguay lineup vs. Cape Verde: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group H game amid Ronald Araujo injury fears

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 22:38 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 22:46

Uruguay centre-back Ronald Araujo at serious risk of missing out on his nation's clash with Cape Verde in the World Cup on Sunday.

The defender was included in the squad despite picking up an injury before the start of the tournament, and while he has not yet been ruled out of the weekend's game, it would be surprising if he was selected from the start of the match.

In his absence, expect to see a central pairing of Sebastian Caceres and Mathias Olivera, with the duo set to protect goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Guillermo Varela is the most likely candidate to start on the right side of defence, while Juan Manuel Sanabria will be considered for a role on the left side.

Manuel Ugarte is Marcelo Bielsa's best ball winner, but he struggled in Uruguay's opening round against Saudi Arabia, so he will need to improve significantly if he is to avoid being substituted off again.

Rodrigo Bentancur can be pencilled into the XI as Ugarte's partner, and the two may be flanked by Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araujo.

Striker Darwin Nunez came off at half time last time out, but while he disappointed, it is difficult to see Bielsa dropping one of his most energetic players.

Perhaps Federico Vinas will drop out of the starting lineup in favour of Agustin Canobbio, who may suit playing next to Nunez more than the former.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Araujo; Canobbio, Nunez

> Click here to see how Cape Verde could line up against Uruguay