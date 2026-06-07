World Cup 2026: Which teams will have to contend with the hottest temperatures?

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Jun 2026 12:54

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In addition to the unprecedented format featuring 48 national teams and 104 matches, one issue is already concerning organisers, players and fans: the heat.

The tournament will be held during the Northern Hemisphere summer, a period characterised by high temperatures in several host cities.

Recent climate studies and historical weather data indicate that some host locations face a significantly higher risk of extreme heat during the competition.

Research by the climate science organisation Climate Central highlights that several World Cup host cities now experience far more days of extreme heat than during previous editions of the tournament.

According to the organisation, Miami, Mexico City, Houston and Guadalajara are among the locations where extreme heat events are most frequent during June and July.

Experts also warn that climate change has increased the occurrence of these events over recent decades.

Based on historical temperature averages, heat index data and climate analyses for the tournament period, Sports Mole highlights the five cities most likely to experience high temperatures during the 2026 World Cup.

Monterrey (Mexico)

Monterrey is the leading candidate to record the highest temperatures of the tournament.

Weather data for June and July show average highs close to 35°C (95°F), with afternoon temperatures frequently reaching between 38°C and 40°C (100°F–104°F).

In more extreme situations, temperatures can exceed 43°C (109°F). The city is located in Northern Mexico, near semi-arid regions and surrounded by the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range, a geographic condition that favours heat accumulation.

Climate experts consider Monterrey the hottest host city of the 2026 World Cup, both in terms of absolute temperatures and the risk of summer heat waves.

Dallas (United States)

Dallas, Texas, is also expected to face intense heat during the tournament.

Historical averages for June and July indicate highs around 36°C (97°F), making it one of the hottest among the 16 host cities.

Texas summers are typically marked by long periods of dry weather and high temperatures.

Although matches will be played in a covered, climate-controlled stadium, fans moving around the city or attending outdoor events may encounter very harsh conditions, especially during the afternoon.

Houston (United States)

While Dallas stands out for its temperatures, Houston draws attention for its combination of heat and humidity.

Average highs are around 35°C (95°F), but the heat index frequently exceeds 40°C (104°F) due to the influence of the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologists note that June and July are among the hottest months of the year in the city. On some days, the heat index can surpass 41°C (106°F).

This scenario increases the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion for fans participating in activities outside the stadium.

Miami (United States)

Miami combines two concerning factors: high temperatures and extremely high humidity.

Average highs hover around 33°C (91°F) during the World Cup period, but the heat index is often much higher.

Climate Central ranks Miami among the host cities with the highest frequency of days considered “extremely hot” during June and July.

The Florida city has also experienced one of the largest historical increases in the occurrence of such events compared to previous decades, reflecting both global warming and the region’s tropical characteristics.

Guadalajara (Mexico)

Although temperatures are milder than in Monterrey, Guadalajara rounds out the list due to the frequency of hot days and intense sun exposure during the peak summer season.

Average highs are close to 30°C (86°F) during the World Cup. Climate Central includes Guadalajara among the cities where extreme heat episodes are most common among World Cup hosts.

Its higher elevation helps moderate some of the heat, but the combination of strong solar radiation and elevated temperatures remains a concern for athletes and fans.

FIFA’s Efforts to Address the Heat

© Imago

With the FIFA Club World Cup taking place in 2025, FIFA has an opportunity to learn lessons and avoid repeating mistakes during the 2026 World Cup.

The organisation has already implemented a player care protocol as part of its “commitment to player welfare.”

Among the measures adopted are mandatory three-minute cooling breaks in each half of every match, as well as air-conditioned team benches for coaching staff and players.

In addition, FIFA has adjusted the schedule by changing kickoff times for some matches and prioritising climate-controlled stadiums.

Matches scheduled during the hottest parts of the day will be played in these more modern venues.

Most matches scheduled before 4pm local time — the earliest kickoff slots — will take place in stadiums with roofs or climate control systems, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), AT&T Stadium (Arlington/Dallas), NRG Stadium (Houston), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) and BC Place (Vancouver).

Of the 40 matches scheduled before 4pm, 29 will be played in one of the venues listed above.

Of the remaining 10, only Lumen Field in Seattle will host more than two matches. However, the Washington State city enjoys a milder climate than many of the other World Cup venues.

Nevertheless, travel, training sessions, fan gatherings and related events will continue to be subject to weather conditions.

With temperatures trending upward over recent decades, climate is emerging as one of the biggest logistical and sporting challenges facing the largest World Cup in history.

For those planning to attend the tournament in person, staying hydrated, using sun protection and planning ahead may prove just as important as securing a match ticket.