England World Cup injury boost: Four players join World Cup camp before Costa Rica game as Thomas Tuchel's lineup questioned

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 12:27 , Last updated: 07 Jun 2026 12:27

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have joined up with the England squad ahead of the nation's game against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The Three Lions played a friendly in the United States of America on Saturday, beating New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a Harry Kane header late in the first half.

That friendly could be important preparation for boss Thomas Tuchel, who is set to lead the team out against Croatia on June 17 in their first group game of the 2026 World Cup.

England still have one friendly left to play before the start of the tournament, with the side readying themselves to take on Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The head coach will have more players to choose from next week as Arsenal quartet Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have joined the camp following the Gunners' Champions League final defeat on May 30.

© Imago

Bukayo Saka benched? Who should Thomas Tuchel start at the World Cup?

Of the four Arsenal stars, fans can expect Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka to be regulars in the starting XI, though there are some concerns about the latter's performances of late.

Saka won the 2025-26 Premier League, but he scored just six non-penalty goals in the top flight last term, and his overall tally of 12 goal involvements in the league means that that campaign was his least productive in five seasons.

The 24-year-old failed to find the back of the net in 27 of his final 31 games for Arsenal, but while his place in the England starting XI might have been under threat in previous years, he is almost certainly the team's best option on the right flank for the 2026 World Cup.

BUKAYO SAKA'S 2025-26 Matches: 49 Starts: 37 Goals: 11 Non-penalty Goals: 9 Assists: 7

There is no natural backup to Saka in the Three Lions' squad, as while Noni Madueke has experience on the right side of attack, he has similar production issues to his Arsenal teammate.

Rio Ngumoha played against New Zealand and was arguably the best player on the pitch, but since he has not been included in England's World Cup squad, the 17-year-old will not be able to challenge Saka for a starting spot.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Did Thomas Tuchel make a mistake with his World Cup squad?

If Tuchel opts to use a 4-2-3-1, Harry Kane is certain to be the team's striker, Jude Bellingham will likely be named as the side's attacking midfielder and Saka is expected to take the spot on the right flank.

There could be a difficult decision to make on the left flank between Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford, but perhaps the straightforward nature of the manager's overall lineup choices highlights a mistake in regard to his squad selection.

Tuchel left both Cole Palmer and Phil Foden at home, and while neither were at their best in 2025-26, they would have at least bolstered England's options in attack.

The England boss was only able to select 26 players, meaning spaces were limited, but it remains to be seen if the dynamic of the squad is correct.