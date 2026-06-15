Portugal vs. Congo DR: Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead Portuguese charge in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 14:08

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to operate in the final third of the field when Portugal begin their 2026 World Cup challenge with a clash against Congo DR on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old was sent off in Portugal's penultimate World Cup qualification fixture against the Republic of Ireland last November, which should have seen him handed a three-match ban, considering that it was deemed violent conduct.

However, FIFA decided to suspend for one year the final two matches, given that the superstar had not received a red card in his other 225 international appearances.

It was a controversial decision, but Ronaldo is available for the start of this World Cup and is expected to be in the starting side for Roberto Martinez's team.

There are unlikely to be any surprises when it comes to the Portugal XI for this game, with Joao Neves, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes due to start off the back of helping Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2025-26 Champions League title.

Bruno Fernandes, fresh from an excellent season at Manchester United, will be another notable name in the Portugal XI here.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are both due to start Portugal's opening match at this summer's competition.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Neto

> Click here to see how Congo DR could line up against Portugal