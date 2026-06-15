Portugal vs. Congo DR: Predicted XI for the Leopards in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 14:08

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Yoane Wissa will be among the starters when Congo DR begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Portugal on Wednesday.

The Leopards are major underdogs heading into their clash with Roberto Martinez's side, but there will be plenty of recognisable names in their starting XI.

Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku are expected to operate in the defence, with Steve Kapuadi potentially making it a back five.

Further forward, there is likely to be a spot in the middle for Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, who had an impressive 2025-26 campaign in the Premier League.

Wissa had a tough campaign at Newcastle United, only finding the back of the net on three occasions, but the striker is a vital player for his country, scoring nine times.

There is also expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for Cedric Bakambu, while Samel Moutoussamy is in line to win his 59th cap in the middle of midfield.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

> Click here to see how Portugal could line up against Congo DR