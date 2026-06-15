Brighton & Hove Albion summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Fabian Hurzeler's side in 2026 window

By Lewis Blain | 15 Jun 2026 06:20 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:20

Brighton & Hove Albion enter the 2026 summer transfer window with another period of evolution on the horizon, and while their spending has traditionally been more measured than the Premier League’s elite, the Seagulls have shown time and again that smart recruitment can be just as powerful as heavy investment.

Last season’s additions, such as the return of Pascal Gross, helped Brighton remain competitive on multiple fronts, and with the club now firmly established as a top‑half outfit with European ambitions, the club's hierarchy are expected to remain proactive in strengthening Fabian Hurzeler’s squad for the campaign ahead.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brighton's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours floating around the Amex Stadium.

Brighton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Zadok Yohanna (RW | £26m from AIK)

Brighton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jeremy Sarmiento (LW | £3m to Middlesbrough)

Adam Webster (CB | Released)

Joel Veltman (RB | Released)

Solly March (CM | Released)

James Milner (CM | Retired)

Brighton net spend: Summer 2026

Brighton total spend summer 2026: £26m

Brighton total income summer 2026: £3m

Brighton net spend summer 2026: £23m

Latest Brighton transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Team 2

Arijon Ibrahimovic (Bayern Munich)

Roony Bardghji (Barcelona)

Said El Mala (FC Koln)

Out

© Iconsport / MTB Photo/Alamy Live News

Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham, Liverpool)

Carlos Baleba (Man Utd)

Bart Verbruggen (Tottenham, Bayern Munich)

You can find a complete list of the latest Brighton transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.