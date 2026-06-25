Uruguay vs. Spain: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 09:22 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 09:23

Spain and Uruguay will both be aiming to book their spot in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup when the pair lock horns in Group H on Friday.

La Roja are top of the section on four points, while Uruguay are second on two points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Uruguay vs. Spain kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 1am UK time on Saturday.

Where is Uruguay vs. Spain being played?

The World Cup fixture between Uruguay and Spain is being played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

Estadio Akron is the home of Liga MX team Guadalajara.

How to watch Uruguay vs. Spain in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Uruguay and Spain?

Spain will qualify for the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup as Group H winners should they beat Uruguay - a draw would also be enough for La Roja, providing that Cape Verde do not overcome Saudi Arabia by five or more goals in the section's other match.

La Roja would finish second if they lose to Uruguay, providing that Cape Verde fail to overcome Saudi Arabia, while four points would almost certainly be enough to qualify as a third-placed finisher, so Luis de la Fuente's team are in a strong spot.

As for Uruguay, Marcelo Bielsa's side will book a spot in the next round as Group H winners if they defeat Spain, and Cape Verde fail to beat Saudi Arabia.

There are a number of scenarios which could see Uruguay finish second, third or fourth, meanwhile, with so much movement potentially occurring on the final matchday.

Uruguay were knocked out in the group stage of the 2022 tournament, while Spain were eliminated in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of Uruguay vs. Spain can be viewed here