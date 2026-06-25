Czech Republic 0-3 Mexico: Mora shines and Ochoa bows out as Mexico complete perfect group stage

By Axel Clody | 25 Jun 2026 05:33

The legendary Estadio Azteca hosted another memorable Mexican occasion on Wednesday night as the co-hosts swept past the Czech Republic 3-0 to close the group stage with a perfect nine points from nine, an achievement without precedent in Mexico's World Cup history.

The result confirmed what had already been secured — first place in Group A and a comfortable path into the last 32 — but the evening produced two moments that will linger long in the memory.

In the final minutes, 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was introduced from the bench to a thunderous Azteca ovation. The veteran, who played his club football for Limassol in Cyprus last season, was making his sixth World Cup appearance, and with the tournament expected to mark the end of his career, his brief cameo carried the weight of a farewell.

Earlier, at the other end of the experience spectrum, 17-year-old Gilberto Mora had caught the eye throughout, becoming one of the evening's standout performers in Mexico's third successive group-stage win.

Czech Republic 0-3 Mexico: how the game unfolded

The opening period was tightly contested and physically intense. Both sides compressed space and refused to ease up in the challenges, with Denis Visinsky — the most active Czech player of the first half — driving into the area to test goalkeeper Rangel before the break.

Mexico struggled to impose their tempo. Neither Mora, the tournament's youngest player, nor Julian Quinones, one of their most influential figures in the competition, could seriously trouble Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar despite carrying the most attacking intent from the home side.

The second half told a completely different story. Within 15 minutes, Mexico's quality prevailed against a Czech side that offered little going forward.

On 54 minutes, Luis Romo produced a fine midfield run and found left-back Mateo Chavez, who slotted home past the advancing Kovar to break the deadlock. Six minutes later, the teenage Mora made his mark: the Tijuana starlet started the move that ended with Quinones sweeping home his second goal of the tournament — having already scored in Mexico's opening game.

In added time, substitute Alvaro Fidalgo wrapped up a counter-attack to add a third, triggering joyful scenes at the iconic Azteca as the hosts completed a perfect group stage.

© Iconsport / Francisco Canedo / Xinhua

Czech Republic 0-3 Mexico: youth and experience clicking into gear

After a first half in which Mexico could not find their rhythm, the combination of youthful energy and experienced composure proved the decisive factor.

Mora is the most talked-about young talent in Mexican football, but Mateo Chavez, 22, of AZ Alkmaar, also merits considerable praise — the pair gave Mexico a dynamism and quality in the attacking third that had been missing in the opening 45 minutes.

When those younger players needed support, they found it in the quality of established names. Romo, an Chivas idol with previous stints at Cruz Azul and Monterrey, provided the platform with his influential midfield display, while Quinones's eye for goal — sharpened by a prolific season in Saudi Arabian football — continued to bear fruit.

Beyond the attacking threat, there is one more statistic worth noting: Mexico have not conceded a single goal in their three group-stage matches.

What comes next?

Mexico progress from Group A in first place and await their round-of-32 opponent. The co-hosts will return to the Estadio Azteca on June 30 to face one of the eight best third-placed teams.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, depart after a disappointing campaign. Eliminated, the Czechs finish bottom of Group A with a single point from three games.