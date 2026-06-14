Team News: Spain vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Spain and Cape Verde will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.
La Roja are regarded as one of the favourites to win this summer's competition, while Cape Verde are playing in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
SPAIN VS. CAPE VERDE
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Nico Williams (hamstring), Victor Munoz (muscular overload)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; F Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena
CAPE VERDE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Dailon