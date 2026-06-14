Team News: Spain vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 14 Jun 2026 17:00

Spain and Cape Verde will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja are regarded as one of the favourites to win this summer's competition, while Cape Verde are playing in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup Preview And Predictions

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Nico Williams (hamstring), Victor Munoz (muscular overload)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; F Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Dailon