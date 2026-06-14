World Cup Gameweek 1
Spain
Jun 15, 2026 5.00pm
Atlanta Stadium
Cape Verde

Team News: Spain vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Spain vs. Cape Verde injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Spain and Cape Verde will meet in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja are regarded as one of the favourites to win this summer's competition, while Cape Verde are playing in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SPAIN VS. CAPE VERDE

Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup Preview And Predictions

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Nico Williams (hamstring), Victor Munoz (muscular overload)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; F Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena

CAPE VERDE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Semedo, Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Cabral; Dailon

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