Arsenal transfer news: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes position 'revealed' amid Gunners interest

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 16:14

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

On the back of winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, the Gunners are well placed to make significant additions during the summer transfer window.

Despite the all-around depth to their squad, Mikel Arteta is eager to sign at least one central midfielder and one left-winger.

While a number of players for the flank have been identified, Arsenal are assessing their option in the engine room.

According to Sky Sports News, the North Londoners may struggle to get a deal for Guimaraes over the line.

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Arsenal dealt Guimaraes blow

The report alleges that Arsenal have recently looked into ways where Newcastle may accept an offer for the Brazil international.

Newcastle are said to need to facilitate at least one major sale if they wish to make notable additions to Eddie Howe's squad. Sandro Tonali is currently being heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have reportedly already seen one informal offer for the 28-year-old rejected, the proposal having gone through intermediaries.

Nevertheless, Newcastle are said to have taken the stance of remaining unmoved in their desire to retain Guimaraes's services.

That is despite the player having just two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park.

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Will Arsenal persist with Guimaraes pursuit?

The fact that Guimaraes only has two years left on his existing terms will ensure that Newcastle chiefs have to be open-minded to an eventual sale.

Even though Guimaraes has always stressed his love for the club and is a key player, there may come a point when Newcastle need to maximise his value if he ever hints at wanting a new challenge.

Arsenal will be aware of this, and interest from rival teams, so they are likely to retain an active interest.

Guimaraes has contributed 31 goals and 32 assists from 195 appearances in a Newcastle shirt.