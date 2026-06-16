Arsenal summer transfers: Mikel Arteta's biggest priorities for 2026 window

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 11:12

Even Premier League champions can never stop improving, and that will be the mantra for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta during the 2026 summer transfer window.

The pair collaborated to maximum effect this time last year, as Arsenal's £250m spending spree finally delivered another long-awaited English top-flight crown, and the financial benefits attached to it.

The Gunners' run to the Champions League final did their cash reserves no harm whatsoever too, and Arteta could also sanction the exits of a handful of fringe players to fund shiny new arrivals.

Here, Sports Mole assesses Arsenal's priorities for the 2026 summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer priority 1: New left-winger - or two?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Upon the arrival of Eberechi Eze last summer, some questioned whether the England international would be deployed out wide or centrally; he was mostly utilised in the latter role during Martin Odegaard's absences.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli's influence was mainly limited to the Champions League league phase - scoring just one Premier League goal - while Leandro Trossard netted just a solitary top-flight strike in 2026 too.

That goal for the Belgian was a pivotal one in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United, and he amassed 19 contributions overall, but his deal expires in 2027 amid claims that Arsenal could soon receive a bid from a European club.

Therefore, it is no surprise to learn that a new left-winger is Arteta and Berta's utmost priority for the 2026-27 campaign, but they may not limit themselves to just the one wide man.

Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis is being targeted in a £35m deal, but the Greek's prospective arrival will not deter Arsenal from bringing in another attacking alternative - potentially a Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal transfer priority 2: Ben White replacement

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

One of the most painful sights for Arsenal supporters in the 2025-26 campaign was Ben White's regression form and fitness-wise, heightening speculation that his time in North London could soon be coming to an end.

The 28-year-old was restricted to a mere 12 Premier League appearances due to knocks, hamstring injuries and a season-ending knee problem, which also dashed his hopes of representing England at the World Cup.

White's familiar injury concerns increased the workload on Jurrien Timber, who himself is not competing at the Mundial due to a serious groin issue, which he has been carrying for three months.

As White's deal also expires in 2028, and the only other right-back alternative is a juvenile Cristhian Mosquera, targeting a Tino Livramento or Ivan Fresneda could save Arsenal a lot of bother next term.

Arsenal transfer priority 3: Midfield future-proofing

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

With the exception of Ethan Nwaneri - whose own future is up in the air after an unsuccessful loan spell at Marseille - and midfielder-turned-defender-turned-midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, all of Arsenal's engine-room options are either approaching their prime, in the peak of their careers or over the hill.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eze, Christian Norgaard and Mikel Merino are all between the ages of 27 and 32, so future-proofing the centre of the park would not go amiss.

Arsenal lost out to Atletico Madrid for the services of Rodrigo Mendoza, but the Premier League champions are considered to be one of the chief contenders to poach Moroccan sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.

Arsenal have been given the green light to sign the teenager from a 105-goal Gunners striker, and at a reported £60m, he would not break the bank.