Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa make enquiry for Serie A centre-forward, Brentford want Burnley duo

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 15:52 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 15:54

Aston Villa have reportedly been in touch with Fiorentina to register an interest in signing Albert Gudmundsson during this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 46 appearances for Fiorentina during the 2025-26 campaign, having joined the club on a permanent basis from Genoa.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the Iceland international's future of late, with a number of clubs believed to be keen on his signature.

According to La Nazione, Villa have been in touch with Fiorentina to register an interest in Gudmundsson, while Bournemouth are also thought to be keen on his signature.

Gudmundsson has scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 79 appearances for his current team, while he struck 24 goals for AZ Alkmaar and 31 for Genoa earlier in his career.

Villa are believed to be keen to add another striker to their squad this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brentford 'in talks' over deals for Burnley duo

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News, Brentford are in discussions with Burnley over the possibility of signing Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming this summer.

Anthony scored eight Premier League goals for Burnley last season, while Flemming struck 11 times in England's top flight during a successful campaign on a personal level.

Both are expected to leave Turf Moor this summer following their club's relegation.

Brentford allegedly view Anthony as the perfect addition to boost their options in the wide areas, while Flemming is seen as a player capable of supporting Igor Thiago.

The Bees are not the only club interested in the duo, though, with a number of other Premier League teams believed to be keeping a close eye on developments.

© Imago

Mullin leaves Wrexham on a free transfer

Elsewhere, iconic striker Paul Mullin has left Wrexham on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old played a huge role in Wrexham's rise from the National League to the Championship, scoring 110 goals in 172 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

However, the striker did not make a single appearance for the club last term, spending time out on loan with Wigan Athletic and Bradford City in League One.

Mullin has departed Wrexham by mutual consent.

"I would like to wish Paul all the best," said Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

"This settlement enables him to take his time and find the right club for him, going forward.

"It can't be underestimated the role Mulls (Mulliin) has played in the story of Wrexham Football club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments. He'll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters."

Mullin is already believed to have a number of offers on the table but is expected to take his time before making a decision on a club for the 2026-27 campaign.