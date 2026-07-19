Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa's £15m 'deal', Leeds United's target, Fulham ward off interest in star

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 20:03

Aston Villa are reported to be interested in Celta Vigo midfield Ilaix Moriba, who could cost in the region of £15m.

After guiding the club to fourth place in the Premier League and a Europa League triumph in 2025-26, it would be understandable if Unai Emery was expecting his side to kick on this summer.

However, midfielder Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United, while Amadou Onana is set for a significant period on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Lions' ranks were reinforced by the arrival of midfielder Johan Manzambi, but Emery will need more additions in that area of the pitch before the end of the transfer window.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Villa are exploring a £15m deal to sign Celta Vigo star Moriba, though the La Liga club are said to have no interest in sanctioning the sale of the 23-year-old.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire / Icon Sport

Leeds United have made an approach to AC Milan for Yunus Musah, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League season is fast approaching, and Leeds will be busy preparing for a fight for survival under the leadership of Daniel Farke.

After finishing 14th last campaign, the head coach cannot take the team's top-flight status for granted, but the club have made sensible additions this window already.

Centre-back Tarik Muharemovic was signed from Sassuolo, while they also brought winger Harry Wilson to Elland Road for free.

Calciomercato claim that Leeds have made contact with both AC Milan and the representatives of midfielder Yunus Musah, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Serie A side.

© Imago

Fulham transfer news: Rodrigo Muniz latest

Fulham's demands for striker Rodrigo Muniz have put off Brazilian side Flamengo, the latest report has revealed.

Fans of the Londoners can be forgiven for being nervous ahead of the new Premier League season given the club has experienced significant upheaval this summer.

Head coach Marco Silva left the Cottagers to join Benfica, and Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed in his place, but the former Real Madrid boss is a relatively unknown commodity at the top level of management.

The Londoners have also lost attackers Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, and losing anybody else from the forward line could be damaging.

A report from Net Fla has revealed that Flamengo have made no progress in their attempts to sign striker Muniz because Fulham have priced him at £34m.