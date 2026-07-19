Spain vs. Argentina live commentary: World Cup 2026 final score, team news, updates

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 18:59

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey!

The biggest day in the sporting calendar has arrived, as the European champions and Copa America winners both endeavour to complete a colossal continental and international double in East Rutherford.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with our live commentary tool below!

Spain vs. Argentina: What's the story?

In what will be the first-ever World Cup final to be contested by the reigning European and South American champions, Spain and Argentina are reuniting later than we expected.

The two giants of the global game were due to square off in the most recent edition of the Finalissima at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, but due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the one-off contest was cancelled.

As a result, Spain and Argentina are colliding for the first time since an emphatic 6-1 friendly win for La Roja in 2018, but the only previous World Cup meeting between the two nations saw the current holders prevail 2-1 in 1966.

La Albiceleste coincidentally overcame England by the same scoreline to reach their third World Cup final in four editions, and Lionel Scaloni can now lead Argentina to their fourth Mundial triumph and second in a row; only Italy and Brazil have ever achieved the latter feat.

Argentina have failed to keep a single knockout clean sheet so far, but thanks to the magic of eight-goal talisman Lionel Messi - potentially playing his final Albiceleste game - the champions are 90 minutes away from retaining their trophy.

In contrast, Spain have become renowned for their resilient rearguard throughout the 2026 World Cup, having kept a tournament-high six clean sheets - the most in a single edition by any team - while conceding just the one goal.

Luis de la Fuente's side laughed in the face of France and their favourites tag in the semi-finals, comfortably nullifying Kylian Mbappe and co in a 2-0 triumph to progress to their first World Cup final since 2010.

Lamine Yamal has not enjoyed the standout individual tournament of his opposite number Messi, but 19 years on from an unbelievable photoshoot - in which a young Messi bathed an even younger Yamal - one will instead soak in the glory of becoming a World Cup 2026 champion.