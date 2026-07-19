Spain vs. Argentina predictions: "Grit and garra" or "tears of tragedy" in World Cup 2026 final

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jul 2026 11:23

Some things in life are worth waiting for, and the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is undoubtedly one of them.

The two continental champions were due to meet in the most recent Finalissima following their Euros and Copa America successes respectively, but owing to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, their encounter was called off.

However, La Roja and La Albiceleste are now preparing for a battle of the behemoths on the grandest stage of them all, and confidently predicting the outcome of the biggest sporting event on earth is a fool's errand.

The Sports Mole team have given it a good go, though; find out our reporters' predictions for the 2026 World Cup final below.

Barney Corkhill, Editor: Argentina

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

I thought Argentina were out against Egypt. I thought they would lose against England. I dare not doubt them again.



Spain are by far the biggest test Argentina have faced in their title defence so far - they have had a kind route to the final, even if they have made hard work of it since the end of the group stage.



They will likely need to produce their best performance of the tournament too; it would be folly to rule out another late Argentina comeback, but they can't rely on that against a team as good and as controlled as Spain. Argentina will not have a 21-minute spell in the most important part of the match where they see 93% of the ball, as England unfathomably allowed them.



No-one would be more adept at upsetting the Spanish rhythm though, and with the attacking quality at Argentina's disposal - most notably the eternal and inevitable Lionel Messi of course - you would fancy them to ask serious questions of the Spain defence at times, even if France's fab four failed in that regard.



Spain are the favourites for good reason, and if they do to Argentina what they did to France then they will win this game, but Argentina are the great disruptors, and they always seem to find a way to win. I think the South Americans make it back-to-back World Cup crowns and write their name into the history books as the most successful international team we've ever seen.

Matt Law, Football Editor: Spain

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

It is difficult to write off Argentina - they are a team that simply finds different ways to win football matches, whatever it takes. Spain will have lots and lots of the ball in this match, though, and La Roja produced the performance of the tournament against France last time out.

I'm expecting it to be close, but I fancy Spain, 2-1 in 90 minutes.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: Spain

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Argentina never know when they are beaten, and the holders' exceptional scoring record speaks for itself, but Scaloni's side are yet to face a team with the defensive discipline, cohesiveness and tactical ingenuity of De la Fuente's Spain.

So long as the European champions do not follow the Tuchel blueprint, they can exploit the Albiceleste's well-documented rearguard vulnerabilities, bring the World Cup trophy back to Europe, and trigger Messi tears of tragedy rather than the Messi tears of triumph we have become accustomed to throughout a fabulous festival of football.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: Spain

© Iconsport / Abaca

Reigning European champions Spain and defending world champions Argentina both possess the recent pedigree of winning major finals, setting up a tantalising 2026 showpiece stacked with world-class talent.

It is impossible to ignore the sheer resilience and never-say-die attitude of an Argentina side led by Golden Boot-chasing Lionel Messi, who stands on the precipice of cementing his status as the undisputed greatest of all time.

However, La Albiceleste face their ultimate test yet against a cohesive, defensively stubborn Spain outfit that is peaking at the perfect moment after outclassing pre-tournament favourites France in the semi-finals.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops have calmly dealt with every challenge in the knockout rounds, and while a late Argentine fightback might set the nerves jangling, I expect La Roja to hold firm and secure a historic second World Cup triumph.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter: Argentina

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Conventional wisdom would say Spain are the clear favourites who should lift the World Cup for the second time on Sunday.

They have been the side in much better form overall, and while they are far from exciting to watch, you cannot deny that what they have done has been incredibly effective.

Fresh off playing France off the pitch and looking impenetrable on the odd occasion they are out of possession, all signs point to Spain being the better side.

That said, I’m going with Argentina, even though they have looked rigid and out of sorts, and, in my opinion, have gotten here largely through their opponents bottling it, some individual moments of brilliance, and the benefit of some calls going their way.

There’s no reason to believe Spain would crumble or lose their poise, structure, or discipline.

Still, I thought the same thing about England, Egypt, and Switzerland when unforeseen circumstances changed the trajectory of those matches, which saw Argentina outplayed and appearing out of their depth for long stretches.

For that reason, I am picking Argentina because some crazy, chaotic things always seem to happen in their matches that no one can predict, and they seem to thrive in that environment.

Jonathan O'Shea, Reporter: Argentina

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Spain's cool control or Argentina's grit and garra? It's all set up for a fascinating final, particularly with the longstanding links between both countries and coaches.

Expect Spain to dictate play and force a tired Argentinian side to defend, aided by an unmatched array of midfield options. However, the European champions sometimes struggle to turn possession into goals, while their South American counterparts never know when they are beaten and always find a way.

So, following a long series of gutsy fightbacks, the World Cup holders can take one last step and retain their crown - but it might take 120+ minutes and even penalties to do it.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter: Spain

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo / Leo Barrilari

La Roja have become the purest embodiment of football as the ultimate team game, elevating collective brilliance to an entirely different plane with their masterclass against France in the semi-finals, and if they can summon an encore of that performance, it is difficult to envisage anyone else laying their hands on the golden trophy.

Yet, amid the endless statistics, tactical blueprints, psychological battles and grand narratives, one towering figure continues to cast a long shadow over Spain's dream—Lionel Messi.

Perhaps, though, football has a poetic sense of timing.

Perhaps the baton is finally ready to be passed.

The little boy Lionel Messi once cradled in his arms has blossomed into a man, a generational phenomenon and, quite possibly, a world champion. On Sunday, Lamine Yamal has the opportunity to complete that symbolic passing of the torch, leading Spain to World Cup glory against the very man who inspired his journey.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter: Spain

© Iconsport / Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling

Argentina may have Lionel Messi leading the way, but Spain's defence has conceded just once throughout this summer's World Cup, and the European champions will pose a significantly tougher challenge to La Albiceleste than England did in the semi-finals.

La Roja were able to keep all four of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola quiet in their last-four tie against France, and Luis de la Fuente's side will be confident of stifling a team whose attacking threat is focused so heavily on one individual in the final.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela Coordinator: Argentina

© Imago / Grzegorz Wajda / Ball Raw Images

Two pre-WC favorites are set to clash in a match where the battle for midfield dominance promises to be intriguing.



Spain’s ability to reach the final—despite Lamine Yamal not quite firing on all cylinders and Nico Williams dealing with fitness issues—is a significant achievement that highlights the collective over individual brilliance.



Nevertheless, I believe Argentina—having already mounted a historic campaign featuring impressive late-match turnarounds—will prevail once again.



Beyond technical quality and tactical acumen, it is heart that has driven this group to surpass their limits, and I believe they will be champions again — an unprecedented feat in modern football.