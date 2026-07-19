Spain vs. Argentina: The players in the World Cup final who could be on the move this summer

By Axel Clody | 19 Jul 2026 06:24

As Argentina and Spain prepare to contest the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday evening, at least seven players in tonight's starting lineups are also playing for something else entirely, their club futures.

The transfer window does not pause for football's biggest occasion. Several deals involving World Cup participants have already been completed during the tournament — Marc Cucurella, Nico Paz, Marcos Senesi and Victor Munoz all finalised moves while the competition was ongoing — and several more could follow the moment the final whistle blows.

Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez (Aston Villa)

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The goalkeeper was central to Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph and has been a consistent presence throughout this campaign.

Despite being contracted at Aston Villa until June 2029, Martinez has previously indicated a desire for a change of scenery after his bid to join Manchester United last year collapsed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that Juventus have sounded out his availability, viewing him as a potential first-choice starter. At 33, Martinez arrives in the final off an outstanding 2025-26 campaign in which Villa won the Europa League.

© Imago / APL

Romero overcame knee concerns on the eve of the tournament and has been one of Argentina's defensive pillars in East Rutherford.

Despite a contract running until 2029, tensions at Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, against the backdrop of a relegation battle, have pushed the 28-year-old towards the exit door.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan are among the clubs interested, while Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

© Imago / Xinhua

One of the architects of Spain's run to the final, Rodri has made no secret of his admiration for Real Madrid in recent interviews, and his situation at Manchester City is increasingly uncertain.

With Pep Guardiola having departed and Enzo Maresca now in charge, the 30-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract. No negotiations are currently open between City and Madrid for the number 16, but the situation could change quickly once the tournament ends.

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

The summer's most dramatic transfer saga has been building for weeks. Alvarez publicly admitted that 'the best thing for everyone' would be his departure from Atletico Madrid, despite a contract running until mid-2030 and a release clause of £432m.

Barcelona remain his 'dream' destination, and the Catalans have already seen a £85m offer rejected. Arsenal are also watching. A decision is expected immediately after the final.

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES / DeFodi Images

Another Atletico Madrid player who will not be staying beyond this summer.

Almada has no place in the club's plans and is looking for a new destination. River Plate have offered £17m, while Flamengo have submitted a comparable offer with more favourable payment conditions.

The 25-year-old is not expected to decide his future until after the final.

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

Despite a growing role at the Camp Nou last season, Torres is likely to leave Barcelona. Entering the final year of his contract, he could sign a pre-contract with another club from January if no extension is agreed.

PSG have reportedly reached a verbal agreement in principle with the Spain international, who would succeed Goncalo Ramos — sold to AC Milan — at the Parc des Princes.

Torres is waiting for Barcelona's official position before making his final decision.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Perhaps the most complicated situation of all the finalists.

The Chelsea midfielder has made a number of pointed public remarks about the club's management and his desire to live in Madrid in recent months.

However, Real Madrid officially denied any interest in the Argentina international during the tournament. What happens when Fernandez returns to Stamford Bridge after Sunday night remains an open question.