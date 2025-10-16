Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between FC Cincinnati and CF Montreal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Cincinnati can assure themselves a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference with a victory over CF Montreal in MLS action on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

Heading into Decision Day, the Orange and Blue are tied with Inter Miami on points after defeating the New York Red Bulls 1-0, while Montreal moved up to 13th thanks to a 1-1 draw versus Nashville SC.

Match preview

The Supporters Shield crown may be beyond their reach once again, but Cincinnati have put together another strong MLS campaign in 2025.

Cincy have collected over 60 points for the second time in the last three years and on Saturday can equal a franchise record for wins in a single regular season (20 in 2023).

Pat Noonan’s men have dropped points in four of their previous five league fixtures at TQL Stadium but have not lost a Decision Day affair at home since 2021 (2-1 versus Atlanta United).

While they are already assured of home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, a victory this weekend would guarantee they finish above the Herons for second, with Cincinnati winning one more game than the latter.

In 2025, the Orange and Blue are undefeated domestically when leading at halftime, having won eight successive encounters in that position.

They have won their last two regular-season home outings versus Le CFM by a combined margin of 7-1, while scoring three or more goals in their previous three games played against them at TQL Stadium.

It has been a struggle for Montreal to keep up throughout the campaign, but to their credit, they are putting together some solid showings down the stretch of the season.

This team have points in seven of their previous nine matches in this competition and on Saturday can win consecutive away outings for the first time all year.

A single point versus Cincy would provide this group with a little solace, knowing that they would not equal their worst-ever 34-game MLS regular season for points, a mark currently held by the 2014 edition of Le CFM (28 points).

At the same time, a victory on Saturday would give them five away from home in the 2025 season, the second-most for them in one MLS year.

Marco Donadel’s team are on the verge of equaling a club record for losses in a single league campaign, currently on 17, one fewer than the 2014 side that wound up bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Nine of their 16 points away from home this year have come when conceding the opening goal, including three in their previous such game at Charlotte FC (4-1 win).

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

Team News

Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano is questionable for Saturday with a leg issue, while Brad Smith and Matt Miazga are doubtful for that same reason and Obinna Nwobodo will be a question mark due to a quad strain.

Kevin Denkey can surpass Brandon Vazquez for the fifth-most competitive goals for Cincy in a single season with his next one, as he netted the lone strike against the Red Bulls, while Evan Louro made three saves for his first career MLS clean sheet.

Because of lower body injuries Montreal are expected to be without Giacomo Vrioni, Efraín Andrés Morales Badillo, Owen Graham-Roache and Dawid Bugaj this weekend, while Samuel Piette is doubtful with an ear injury.

Dante Sealy scored nine minutes into their previous match with Nashville SC, while Luca Petrasso made his 30th start of the campaign.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Louro; Hagglund, Robinson, Hadebe, Engel; Powell, Bucha, Anunga, Evander; Brenner, Denkey

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Gillier; Hidalgo, Neal, Craig, Petrasso; Loturi, Longstaff; Sealy, Escobar, Ibrahim; Owusu

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-1 CF Montreal

There may be less pressure on the shoulders of Montreal, but we believe Cincinnati will pick up their game in time to claim victory, knowing how beneficial home field would be to them for as long as possible in the post-season.

