Preview: Hammarby vs Degerfors - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jul 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 16:54

Two teams at opposite ends of the Swedish Allsvenskan table meet at 3Arena in Johanneshov on Sunday, as Hammarby play host to Degerfors.

The spoils were shared the last times these sides butted heads in November 2025, with Degerfors’ Elias Barsoum netting an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Match preview

Hammarby’s hopes of winning their first Swedish top-flight title since their maiden triumph in 2001 suffered a major blow at the end of May when they lost three consecutive matches against GAIS, AIK Fotboll and Hacken, conceding seven goals in the process.

Following the mid-season break in June, Henrik Rydstrom’s side responded with back-to-back wins in July over IF Elfsborg and Kalmar, beating the latter 2-0 on home soil last weekend.

Sitting second in the Allsvenskan standings, Hammarby are still the nearest challengers to runaway leaders Sirius, but last season’s runners-up find themselves nine points behind the summit having played a game more.

Hammarby will soon be preparing for the first leg of their Europa League second-round qualifier against Anderlecht, but they must first turn their attention to Sunday’s clash against Degerfors and will endeavour to extend their impressive unbeaten run against Bruket to 12 games in all competitions.

October 2013 was indeed the last time that Degerfors came out on top in a match against Hammarby, winning 1-0 away from home when both teams were competing in the second division.

Degerfors narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight last season after securing promotion in the previous campaign, and they are now languishing in the bottom half of the Allsvenskan after accumulating 10 points from their opening 12 games.

Since beating AIK Fotboll 2-1 on April 23, Henok Goitom’s side have failed to win any of their last eight league matches, most recently suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring to Malmo (1-0) and Vasteras (2-0).

Winless in their last four games on the road (D2 L2), Degerfors are now preparing to face a Hammarby outfit who boast the joint-best home record in the division, collecting 16 points from seven matches (W5 D1 L1).

Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

L

L

L

W

W

Hammarby form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

W

Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

D

L

D

L

L

Degerfors form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

L

L

Team News

Hammarby will have to cope without defender Victor Eriksson who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while forward Sourou Kone remains sidelined through injury.

Ibrahima Fofana could be recalled to take the place of Eriksson and partner Frederik Winther at centre-back, while Hampus Skoglund and Noah Persson continue as full-backs.

Striker Paulos Abraham and 35-year-old midfielder Nahir Besara have scored a combined 23 goals so far in 2026, and both players are expected to start in the final third this weekend.

As for Degerfors, midfield duo Nahom Girmai Netabay and Ludvig Fritzson are both suspended, while forward Ziyad Salifu and defender Juhani Pikkarainen remain unavailable due to injury.

Arman Taranis has failed to score in any of his last three starts, but he is likely to get the nod up front once again and could be joined in attack by either Dijan Vukojevic or Olle Leonardsson.

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Skoglund, Fofana, Winther, Persson; Tekie, Karlsson; Madjed, Besara, Lind; Abraham

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Sundgren, Ohlsson, Ohlsson, Diatara; Yiriyon, Karlsson, Hussein, Barsoum; Vukojevic, Taranis

We say: Hammarby 2-0 Degerfors

Driven by their superior attacking quality, Hammarby are poised to dominate this weekend's match and secure a routine victory on their home turf, where they have already had plenty of success this season.

Degerfors enter the contest as underdogs, severely hindered by a recent run of poor form that will make containing the hosts' offensive pressure a massive challenge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.