Nottingham Forest summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Vitor Pereira's side in 2026 summer window

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 07:25

After reaching a Europa League semi-final but narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation, Nottingham Forest are preparing for a summer where they may struggle to retain the services of their best players.

Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White are among those attracting interest from elsewhere, but Vitor Pereira will be wanting to put together a squad capable of challenging for European qualification.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Nottingham Forest's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Nottingham Forest net spend: Summer 2026

Nottingham Forest total spend Summer 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest total income Summer 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest net spend Summer 2026: £0m

Latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Imago / Action Plus

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Lois Openda (Juventus)

Out

© Imago / News Images

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City, Manchester United)

You can find a complete list of the latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.