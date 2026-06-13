Team News: Netherlands vs Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jun 2026 21:17

Two nations harbouring real hopes of going deep at this summer's finals, the Netherlands and Japan will meet in Dallas for their World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday.

While Oranje stumbled through UEFA qualifying, Samurai Blue stormed through the AFC process and have a 100% record in 2026.

Ahead of their Group F showdown, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Bart Verbruggen (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

JAPAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; J. Ito, Kubo; Ueda