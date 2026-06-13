World Cup Gameweek 1
Netherlands
Jun 14, 2026 9.00pm
Dallas Stadium
Japan

Team News: Netherlands vs Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Netherlands vs Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / MTB Photo/Alamy Live News

Two nations harbouring real hopes of going deep at this summer's finals, the Netherlands and Japan will meet in Dallas for their World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday.

While Oranje stumbled through UEFA qualifying, Samurai Blue stormed through the AFC process and have a 100% record in 2026.

Ahead of their Group F showdown, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

NETHERLANDS vs. JAPAN

 

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Bart Verbruggen (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

JAPAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; J. Ito, Kubo; Ueda

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