Team News: Netherlands vs Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two nations harbouring real hopes of going deep at this summer's finals, the Netherlands and Japan will meet in Dallas for their World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday.
While Oranje stumbled through UEFA qualifying, Samurai Blue stormed through the AFC process and have a 100% record in 2026.
Ahead of their Group F showdown, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
NETHERLANDS vs. JAPAN
NETHERLANDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Bart Verbruggen (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay
JAPAN
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; J. Ito, Kubo; Ueda