Kylian Mbappe World Cup stats: Goals, assists, records and 2026 World Cup milestones

By Joshua Cole | 14 Jun 2026 20:56

Few players in the history of international football have made their mark on the World Cup as quickly and as dramatically as Kylian Mbappe.

The France captain enters the 2026 World Cup in North America with a genuine chance of becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer, despite being only about to play in his third edition.

With just 14 appearances and at only 27 years old, Mbappe has put his name among the elite players who have set the world's biggest football competition ablaze, breaking records and chasing more along the way.

Sports Mole presents a full breakdown of his World Cup statistics, the records he has set along the way and the ones he is close to breaking.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored at the World Cup?

© Imago

Mbappe has already scored 12 goals across 14 appearances at the tournament, while also adding three assists.

The Real Madrid forward was just 19 years old when he arrived at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he wasted very little time in announcing himself on the global stage, scoring four goals across seven appearances in the tournament as he helped France lift the trophy.

His most memorable performance in Russia came in the round of 16 against Argentina, where he showed a level of directness and pace that defenders struggled to live with – he left the game with a brace, scoring twice in four second-half minutes as France won 4-3.

He played a pivotal role in helping his country win the tournament, earning the Young Player Award for his performances throughout the competition.

However, if Russia 2018 was the emergence of a star, Qatar 2022 was confirmation of his greatness, as Mbappe scored eight goals and registered two assists in seven matches, comfortably winning the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer.

His campaign included a goal against Australia and a brace against Denmark in the group stage, two more against Poland in the round of 16, and a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

Mbappe was also awarded the Silver Ball as the tournament's second-best player behind Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe World Cup records

© Imago

Mbappe's very first World Cup goal came against Peru in the group stage of the 2018 edition, making him France's youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament at the age of 19 years and 183 days.

In the same edition, he scored the fourth goal in the 4-2 final win over Croatia, making him only the second teenager, after Brazil's Pele in 1958, to score in a World Cup final.

In 2022, he became only the second player in history to score three goals in a World Cup final after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Despite his individual brilliance, however, France were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

That hat-trick took his tally in World Cup finals to four, the most by any player in history, surpassing the likes of Pele, Zinedine Zidane, Vava and Hurst, who all have three.

There are more records within reach for Mbappe, and one of them is Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 World Cup goals.

The forward is currently four goals shy of the tally the German striker amassed across four tournaments, and if his scoring rate of approximately 0.86 goals per game at the World Cup is maintained, that record is very much within reach at the 2026 World Cup if France live up to expectations with a deep run.

Kylian Mbappe 2026 World Cup goals

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The expanded 48-team format of the 2026 World Cup means more matches and, therefore, more chances for Mbappe to add to his tally, while also retaining the Golden Boot.

He arrives at the tournament in good form and in good health after bagging 42 goals in 44 matches for Madrid.

During France's qualifying campaign for the tournament, he scored five goals in four matches, and he enters the competition as the clear first-choice striker and captain of a French squad that is considered among the strongest in the world.

With 56 international goals to his name at the time of writing, he is also closing in on Olivier Giroud's all-time France scoring record of 57 goals.

Should he break that record at the tournament, it would add yet another chapter to what is already one of the most remarkable careers in the history of French football.

