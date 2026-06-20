Team News: Belgium vs. Iran injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 20:00

Both top seeds Belgium and outsiders Iran will aim to seize the initiative in tightly-packed Group G when they resume their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday.

With all four teams locked on one point, it could be a crucial contest in Los Angeles, but both sides have lingering injury concerns.

Iran were without their captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh last time out, while Belgium are still missing a first-choice defender.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both nations.

BELGIUM

Out: Zeno Debast (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

IRAN

Out: None

Doubtful: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (muscular), Roozbeh Cheshmi (hamstring), Saman Ghoddos (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi, Moghanlou