Andoni Iraola filmed at Liverpool training centre ahead of official manager announcement

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jun 2026 15:25

Incoming Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has been filmed leaving the AXA Training Centre ahead of official confirmation of his appointment.

The former Bournemouth manager has agreed a deal to take over as Reds head coach from Arne Slot, who was sacked at the end of the 2025-26 season following an underwhelming fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Iraola has signed a two-year deal with Liverpool, who wanted a new manager in place before the start of the World Cup and quickly ramped up negotiations with the Spaniard.

Lens' Pierre Sage and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness were also considered for the position, but Iraola was earmarked as the number one candidate right away, and a statement is now seemingly a matter of hours away.

After Liverpool fans tracked Iraola's flight to Merseyside on Thursday, the ex-Cherries head coach was filmed at Liverpool's training facilities by Sky Sports News in the afternoon.

Andoni Iraola filmed at Liverpool training centre before official announcement

Andoni Iraola has been seen leaving the Liverpool training ground alongside Richard Hughes. pic.twitter.com/2zEX4FyMTE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2026

Iraola was followed out of the building by Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes and other members of his entourage, before getting into a vehicle and being driven away from Kirkby.

The 43-year-old will reportedly be joined at Anfield by assistants Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webbe, all of whom will follow Iraola to Liverpool from the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool will represent Iraola's fifth job in management following stints at AEK Larnaca, Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth, whom he led to their highest-ever Premier League points total last season.

Thanks to Iraola's efforts, Bournemouth will play in Europe for the first time in their history next season, and they ended the 2025-26 campaign on an 18-match unbeaten run in the top flight.

When will Andoni Iraola's first Liverpool game be?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

It was an open secret that Iraola was replacing Slot at Liverpool, but now that there is irrefutable proof of the Spaniard's move to Anfield, it is only a matter of time before the statement drops.

Iraola will then have the entire World Cup period to begin preparations for the new campaign, as Liverpool's first pre-season match comes against Sunderland in Nashville on July 25.

The Reds will also face Wrexham (July 29) and Leeds United (August 2) in the United States before returning to Anfield, where they will welcome Monaco (August 9) and Como (August 16) in their final two warm-up matches.

Prior to Iraola's first friendly test, Liverpool will discover their Premier League fixture list for the 2026-27 season on June 19.