Preview: Venezuela vs Turkey - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jun 2026 14:17 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 14:18

Turkey's final friendly before the start of the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday against Venezuela in the USA's Chase Stadium.

Preparations for this summer's tournament are already well under way in the Turkish camp, and a clash against Venezuela in the US could be the perfect way to acclimatise.

Match preview

Venezuela failed to qualify for the World Cup after they finished eighth in the CONMEBOL group table, narrowly missing out on the intercontinental playoff spot to seventh-placed Bolivia by two points.

The South American side have never played at the World Cup in their history, though they managed to finish fifth in the 2024 Copa America, their joint second best placement in that competition.

Boss Oswaldo Vizcarrondo has only been in charge of the national team for three matches, overseeing two defeats and one victory as head coach.

La Vinotinto scored three goals and conceded twice in those games, with their most recent clash a defeat on penalties to Uzbekistan on March 30 following a goalless stalemate in regulation time.

Venezuela have never previously faced Turkey, but they have lost their last two meetings with countries that fall under UEFA's banner.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Turkey will be participating in their first World Cup since 2002, and it will be just their third overall appearance at the competition.

The Crescent-Stars will be facing Australia in their opening group game on June 14, though it may be concerning to supporters that the team lost their opening matches of the 2002 and 1954 World Cups.

Boss Vincenzo Montella will want to avoid history repeating itself, which is why heading into the tournament off the back of a victory will be important, and a win would be his side's seventh in eight fixtures.

Turkey beat North Macedonia 4-0 on June 1 in a friendly, and that was their third consecutive clean sheet, as well as the fourth time in five clashes that they kept their opponents at bay.

Montella's side have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games, and they netted at least four times on three occasions in that period.

Venezuela International Friendlies form:

L

L

W

L

W

L

Venezuela form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

L

Turkey International Friendlies form:

L

D

L

W

L

W

Turkey form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Venezuela goalkeeper Jose Contreras may be protected by central defenders Carlos Vivas and Nahuel Ferraresi, while Telasco Segovia and Cristian Casseres are set to patrol midfield.

Number 10 Wikelman Carmona is a likely inclusion alongside wingers David Martinez and Gleiker Mendoza, and the trio could be asked to support striker Jesus Ramirez.

Given Turkey will have more than a week between Saturday's friendly and their opening group game, a strong XI will almost certainly be named featuring stars like Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler in the frontline.

If Montella names a double pivot, expect Besiktas's Orkun Kokcu to appear alongside Salih Ozcan, while Hakan Calhanoglu could be an option from the bench.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will be fully focused on commanding the defence in front of him, which could feature centre-backs Ozan Kabak and Caglar Soyuncu.

Venezuela possible starting lineup:

Contreras; Aramburu, Vivas, Ferraresi, Quintero; Segovia, Casseres; Martinez, Carmona, Mendoza; Ramirez

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Bayindir; Muldur, Kabak, Soyuncu, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Kokcu; Uzun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul

We say: Venezuela 0-2 Turkey

Turkey will be expected to win on Saturday, especially as they have been defensively resilient in recent matches.

They have also managed to regularly threaten in the final third, and Venezuela could struggle to deal with their opponents' firepower.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.