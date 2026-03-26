Preview: Venezuela vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 26 Mar 2026 01:59 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 02:01

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago go head to head at the Pakhtakor Markaziy Stadium in an international friendly included in the 2026 FIFA Series on Friday.

This is the first edition of the friendly tournament, and having failed to secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both nations will be looking to secure a spirit-lifting result.

Match preview

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have been drawn into a four-team group comprising Uzbekistan and Gabon, with each nation playing two matches apiece on March 27 and March 30.

A friendly tournament in the run-up to the World Cup, the FIFA Series has been created to also provide national teams with cross-confederation matches ahead of major tournaments.

The two-day competition includes separate groups, and with winners slated to be announced on the final day, Venezuela will be looking to secure just their second win in seven matches and kick off their schedule for the year on the right foot.

La Vinotinto have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions, including consecutive defeats at the hands of Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia in their final three World Cup qualifying matches.

Needing a win in the group finale against Colombia to clinch seventh place in the CONMEBOL standings and secure a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs, Oswaldo Vizcarrondo’s men were battered 6-3 at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

Venezuela, whose last outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Canada in a friendly back in November, will be backing themselves to get the result on Friday against an opposing side who have failed to taste victory in any of their previous six meetings, losing three and claiming three draws since November 1971.

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As for Trinidad and Tobago, their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup came to an end in the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers, where they finished third in Group B with seven points from a possible 18.

Derek King’s men lost just one group game, but they dropped two points in four of the other five matches, playing out four stalemates, with their only victory coming on October 10, when they thrashed Bermuda 3-0 at the Bermuda National Stadium.

Trinidad head into Friday’s curtain-raiser fresh off the back of a disappointing result in their first outing of the year, as they were beaten 3-0 by Bolivia when the two nations met in a friendly encounter on March 15.

Having found the back of the net in each of their previous four matches, the Soca Warriors were kept at bay by Bolivia, with Luis Haquin, Juan Godoy and Fernando Nava all finding the back of the net in a dominant team display.

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Trinidad and Tobago International Friendlies form:

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Team News

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After 18 years and 120 caps, 36-year-old Salomon Rondon is still firing on all cylinders for Venezuela, and the 36-year-old headlines 27 names listed for the FIFA Series.

Rondon, who scored one and set up another in the 6-3 loss against Colombia, has netted nine goals in 12 matches for Pachuca in the Mexican Liga MX this season and should lead the attack for La Vinotinto once again.

Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu has also been named in the squad and should start at the opposite end of the pitch while Inter Miami’s Telasco Segovia should handle business at the heart of the park.

Trinidad have named a 24-man squad for the friendly tournament, with the experienced trio of Justin Garcia, China-based striker Reon Moore and 28-year-old Levi Garcia headlining the team.

There is also room for new faces in the Soca Warriors’ camp, with goalkeeper Teshorne Ragoo, defender Jaylen Yearwood, 18-year-old Adam Pierre and San Juan Jabloteh striker Jaheim Faustin in line to make their senior debut.

North Texas forward Nathaniel James was a standout performer in the World Cup qualifiers, netting three goals and providing one assist, and the 21-year-old will look to deliver the goods once again.

Venezuela possible starting lineup:

Contreras; Aramburu, Ferrarresi, Quintero, Vivas; Segovia, Casseres, D Martinez, Mendoza; Marques, Rondon

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Powder, J Garcia, Cardines, Payne; Rampersad, Muckette, Gill; James, L Garcia, Telfer

We say: Venezuela 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

While Venezuela are on a rough run of results, their record against Trinidad should provide plenty of optimism heading into the opening game. La Vinotinto boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we are backing them to cruise to all three points at the Pakhtakor Markaziy Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.